Dalton Special Town Meeting Coming Up On Permanent Zoning

For Dalton, it will be two special town meetings in almost as many years.
Nearly three years after Dalton voters enacted emergency temporary zoning (ETZ) during a special town meeting in 2019, they will be presented with a proposed permanent zoning ordinance at a second special meeting this June.
At the annual town meeting on June 8, 2021 (postponed from the usual month of March because of the COVID-19 pandemic), residents voted 135-130 to extend ETZ for one more year.
During the Dalton Planning Board’s meeting on Wednesday, board members discussed the working plan going forward, which could involve one public hearing in April, followed by a posting of the final draft by May 3 (five weeks before the town vote, as required by law) and then the town meeting ballot vote on June 7.
As the current draft ordinance advances, planning board chairman Carl Lindquist said it is becoming smaller through a few subtractions and no more additions.
“We’re just trying to make it more readable and more understandable,” he said. “It certainly is getting shorter overall. We’re just trying to clarify as much as we can there. As soon as we have a cleaned-up draft to post, we will do that.”
The 2019 special town meeting for ETZ was in response to the new commercial landfill proposed by Casella Waste Systems.
Following the 2021 regular town meeting vote that extended ETZ, planners began working on a permanent zoning ordinance to present to voters, said Lindquist.
They also began advancing the town’s master plan after voters authorized money for it.
In December 2020, planners held a public hearing on the draft zoning ordinance as it was then presented.
Since the board won’t be changing much of the current ordinance, and since residents already have their opinions on zoning, Lindquist said he would agree to plan around one public hearing before the June vote instead of two hearings.
A hearing in April would give planners time to digest input before posting the final draft of the zoning ordinance, said Jo Beth Dudley, chair of the Select Board and ex-officio planning board member.
Planners will check with legal counsel, however, to see if two hearings might be a better route, with possibly one hearing to address a Nov. 23 letter from the law firm of Bernstein Shur, which represents Fred Anderson, president of the Forest Lake Association, and Adam Finkel, a member of FLA, and has been retained on behalf of the FLA’s Dalton members.
In the letter, Roy Tilsley, the attorney for Anderson and Finkel, said the proposed ordinance reviewed in November operates similarly to the town’s ETZ ordinance and creates one town-wide district in which certain uses, primarily residential, are allowed, with additional uses, including small businesses and some agricultural businesses, allowed by a special exception issued by the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Anything larger than a small business is not allowed unless the town issues a variance for a particular use.
But the category of small business in the proposed ordinance is broader than it sounds, said Tilsley, who noted zoning ordinances are normally broken into residential, agricultural, business, commercial, and industrial uses.
“The proposal seems to lump the latter three into one category defined by the number of employees,” he wrote. “This could be a very broad category and many operations which would be large-scale and/or create nuisances in the community might technically be defined as small businesses simply because of the number of employees they have.”
Special exceptions are easier to obtain than variances, said Tilsley.
“Given that your ZBA is brand new and given that the special exception analysis can be subjective, this process is not the town’s best protection against a large-scale business or a business with 25 or fewer employees but posing some serious potential hazard(s), locating in an inappropriate area of the town and threatening the environment, public health, and/or nearby property values,” he said. “The best way for the town to assure some control over where certain types of businesses are located would be to adopt a zoning ordinance with multiple districts based on where it is best to locate certain uses in town.”
Tilsley referenced the 2004 New Hampshire Supreme Court case called North Country Environmental Services v. Town of Bethlehem, which affirmed the state’s authority in regulating aspects of landfill design and use but allows municipalities to have local land use regulation and lawful authority to say where landfill activity can take place within the town.
The ruling allowed Bethlehem voters, through that town’s zoning ordinance, to twice reject a proposal by Casella to expand Bethlehem’s current 61-acre landfill district by 100 acres.
The Bethlehem facility is expected to reach capacity at the end of 2026.
“Most municipalities have ordinances which regulate where such potentially harmful uses can, and cannot, be located,” wrote Tilsley. “The town has the right to create zoning districts and to determine what types of uses, including landfills, are allowed in each district.”
He recommended for Dalton the creation of an industrial district “appropriately sized so as to anticipate one or more future sitings of a bulk chemical storage facility, landfill, or other needed/desired potentially harmful use, and located in a portion of the town relatively sequestered from the locality’s most environmentally sensitive resources and clusters of nearby residences.”
Lindquist on Wednesday said planners will consult with the town’s legal counsel for her take on the Bernstein Shur letter and decide if that suggested change will be the biggest change in the ordinance if planners are going to proceed with it.
Board members said they will also consult with town counsel about possibly having the ballot vote on a Saturday and not a Tuesday (New Hampshire’s traditional town meeting day), as suggested by Dalton resident Pam Kathan.
