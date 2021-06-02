Dalton Town Meeting:Proposed Landfill Dominates Petitioned Warrant Articles

Two years after Casella Waste Systems proposed a 180-acre commercial landfill beside Forest Lake State Park in Dalton, town meeting voters next week will have their say on several related petitioned warrant articles.
Gathering the minimum 25 voter signatures required for petitions, one article seeks to demand that selectmen negotiate a host community agreement (HCA) with Casella and another seeks to cap at $10,000 any legal fees spent in regard to companies looking to do business in Dalton.
As it had in the town of Bethlehem before voters there twice voted against a Casella-proposed 100-acre landfill expansion, the issue has sharply divided residents in Dalton.
Supporters argue a landfill will benefit Dalton through additional property tax revenue and regular monthly payments to the town through the company-proposed HCA.
Landfill opponents living near Forest Lake, across Dalton, and in neighboring towns, argue a landfill poses pollution risks to groundwater and surface waters, would result in noise, odor and heavy truck traffic, and would negatively impact property values and the region’s quality of life.
In July 2019, in response to the proposal, Dalton voters during a special town meeting voted 154-129 to enact emergency temporary zoning (ETZ) for a town that until then did not have a zoning ordinance.
When the Dalton town meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Dalton municipal building, voters will be presented with Article 11, a selectmen-recommended article asking to extend for one more year the ETZ allowed under New Hampshire statute.
If approved, the plan is to present a permanent zoning ordinance to voters at the March 2022 town meeting.
Petitioned Articles
In 2020, Casella presented to Dalton an HCA that company representatives said would carry during a 25-year period a total of $71 million to the town in direct financial and other benefits, including guaranteed payments of $2 million per year and free trash and recycling collection for residents and small businesses.
Article 18 asks to see if the town will demand that selectmen immediately begin negotiating with Casella to develop an equitable HCA and hold a special town meeting on the agreement no later than Aug. 30.
It reads, “This article confirms the sense of the town that the town’s voters — all of us, not just the Forest Lake faction — should make the key decisions about the proposed landfill … It is the sense of the town that the select board is not taking into account the huge benefits the landfill would have for all Dalton taxpayers, including the possibility of the landfill paying our property tax bills in full.”
The article also calls for a citizens committee to negotiate “the best possible deal for the town and for taxpayers …”
After being presented with the proposed HCA in 2020, Dalton selectmen declined to negotiate with Casella, with the rationale that negotiations would cost the town in legal fees and there is no guarantee that the company will receive the permits for a new landfill.
Article 19 seeks to set an annual limit of no more than $10,000 on legal fees spent by selectmen regarding companies considering doing business in Dalton.
On Wednesday, Dalton Board of Selectmen Chairman Jo Beth Dudley was asked if the board has reached out to town legal counsel about the articles and if they are legally binding.
“Town counsel has reviewed the petitioned warrant articles, but that information is privileged and the Select Board has not voted to release it publicly,” she said.
Casella spokesman, Joe Fusco was asked if anyone from Casella or working on behalf of Casella helped develop the wording for Articles 18 or 19 or reviewed them before they were submitted to the town.
“We had no involvement in Article 18 and Article 19,” he said.
Two Views
On Wednesday, The Caledonian-Record reached out to Dalton resident, Pam Kathan, the sponsor of Article 18, for a telephone interview.
Kathan responded with an email with what she said are key points about the warrant article, and she took aim at selectmen and charged the landfill opposition with controlling town boards.
“I believe the town has an obligation to all taxpayers to organize a process to figure out what offer from Casella may be available,” she said. “So far there has been no discussion and no negotiation. The select board is just playing ostrich keeping their heads in the sand. And they’re keeping Dalton in the dark. It’s just common sense. If someone wants to make a deal, you find out what’s on offer. This doesn’t mean you have to say yes, it just means you get the best proposal and best information and share it with the whole town. Then voters can say yes or they can say no.”
The board’s so-called “strategy” of refusing to talk is setting up the town to wash millions of dollars down the drain if Casella gets its permits and decides to move forward without any benefits to the town, said Kathan.
“The select board owes us this chance, but they refuse to give it to us,” said Kathan. “That’s why I put in this warrant article. To make it happen.”
Growing frustrated with what he said has been “class warfare” surrounding the landfill issue is Adam Finkel, a Dalton and Forest Lake resident and environmental health sciences professor, and a past director of health standards programs at the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Forest Lake residents are citizens, too, who also pay their share of property taxes, and some pay higher taxes because Forest Lake has some homes valued higher than in other parts of Dalton, he said.
Finkel, who said he is not opposed to landfills but is opposed to the location of the one proposed for Dalton, argues that zoning would be a benefit to both landfill opponents and supporters.
“I hope proponents understand if you are for the landfill, and the only reason to be for it is if it will bring something to the town other than trash, namely money, the money is a complete function of the ability of the town to negotiate,” he said. “Without zoning, how do you negotiate with someone who has no reason to negotiate with you?”
After two years of applications by homeowners, nothing has been denied through the current zoning, said Finkel.
“No one is trying to make homeowners’ lives more difficult through zoning,” he said. “The temporary ordinance doesn’t preclude small businesses.”
He also took aim at Article 19.
“I don’t understand people who claim to be for the landfill because it will bring revenue are proposing things that are guaranteed to reduce the amount of revenue that the landfill will bring,” said Finkel. “It seems being rushed into an early negotiation with a company that doesn’t own the land or have a single permit yet is a recipe for cutting not as good a deal. Being told you can’t defend yourself at all when they sue you is a recipe for cutting not as good a deal. I don’t understand why the people who say its going to bring us something are trying to reduce the something that it’s going to bring.”
On Tuesday, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services issued a letter to Casella stating that the company’s permit application is incomplete and the department needs more information.
“Why should we be forced to negotiate with a company that received a letter from DES saying there’s more that’s not in your permit application than what’s in there right now?” said Finkel. “Why would we be entering into an agreement with somebody who hasn’t even put a credible application together? It makes no sense.”
The landfill opposition, said Finkel, is not opposed to generating more revenue for the town.
“We are not anti-revenue,” he said. “We’re just not happy with this company, this product, and this location. I refuse to be told we are keeping revenue away … It’s a false choice if there ever was one … To me, revenue means let’s open the phone book and look for one of the 11 million businesses in this country and have them come to Dalton. It’s not a one-show town.”
