A recent drug bust in Littleton found an alleged total of 452 grams of fentanyl and 31 grams of methamphetamine. A Dalton woman, arrested Monday in Lunenburg, is being charged at federal court with illegal possession and intent to distribute the drugs. (Courtesy photo)
A Dalton woman faces 10 or more years in federal prison after Littleton police said they found her in September slumped over in a car that had numerous bags of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
After a search warrant was issued for the vehicle, the amount of drugs totaled up to an alleged 452 grams of fentanyl, the deadly opioid responsible for the majority of fatal overdoses in New Hampshire, and 31 grams of methamphetamine, a stimulant that is increasing in use in the North Country, as well as other drugs that include psychedelic mushrooms.
