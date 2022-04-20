A Dalton woman facing a felony drug charge in Grafton County has been indicted by a grand jury in southern New Hampshire on a new charge of felony drug possession as well as several charges for motor vehicle violations.

In the April round of felony indictments at Rockingham Superior Court in Brentwood, Annabelle L. Brown, 42, is charged with a Class B felony count of possessing fentanyl in Salem on Nov. 10, and a Class A misdemeanor count of unlawfully transporting drugs in a motor vehicle.

In addition, she faces a Class A misdemeanor count of subsequent-offense driving after suspension, after her driver’s license was previously revoked by the New Hampshire Department of Motor Vehicles.

Prosecutors said Brown knowingly drove her vehicle along northbound Interstate 93 while aware her license was suspended.

She is also charged with a Class A misdemeanor count of displaying a counterfeit or forged inspection sticker on her vehicle in an attempt to defraud the state.

In July, Brown was indicted by a grand jury at Grafton Superior Court on a Class B felony count of possessing fentanyl on March 27, 2021 in Littleton.

According to the Grafton Superior Court case summary, she failed to appear for a dispositional conference in August 2021 and a warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest.

