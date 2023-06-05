Danville school proudly announces the Valedictorian and Salutatorians for the class of 2023.

Thomas Edgar has put together quite the academic résumé, leading to his recognition as Danville High School’s 2023 Valedictorian. Danville School is proud to call Thomas one of our own for who he is as a scholar, student athlete and member of our community. Thomas is a student school board member, leader in student council, and has competed in cross-country, baseball and basketball.

