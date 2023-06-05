Danville school proudly announces the Valedictorian and Salutatorians for the class of 2023.
Thomas Edgar has put together quite the academic résumé, leading to his recognition as Danville High School’s 2023 Valedictorian. Danville School is proud to call Thomas one of our own for who he is as a scholar, student athlete and member of our community. Thomas is a student school board member, leader in student council, and has competed in cross-country, baseball and basketball.
In addition to being named UVM’s Green and Gold Scholar, Thomas earned academic honors from the College Board through their National Recognition Program, as well as being named a Finalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program. This starts with PSAT/NMSQT scores, and also includes evaluation of a student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. Thomas’s Finalist status puts him in an elite group of less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. Thomas has also placed first in our region in the UVM prize mathematics competition for the last two years, earning the highest score in several surrounding counties.
Jason Brigham, varsity basketball coach, states “Thomas is an exceptional teammate and the kind of kid every coach should love to have on their team! He is dependable, hard-working, coachable, enthusiastic and always willing to do his part (and then some) to make everything and everyone around him better. He made the season so much more enjoyable for me and his teammates. Thank you T-Tyga!”
Thomas plans to study Engineering at the University of Maine’s Honors College next year, and has earned a full scholarship.
We have the unique honor this year of naming three co-salutatorians, who ended up finishing the academic year within a tenth of a percentage point of each other.
Kameron Drew is a dedicated scholar who has won the University of Vermont Math Competition’s Best in School Award twice and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is a recipient of the University of Vermont Citizen Scholar Award and has represented our school at multiple conferences.
An active member of the school community, Kameron has taken leadership roles in clubs like Our Voices eXposed, UMatter, and Student Council. Spencer Morse and Guy Pearce, staff advisors for the OVX and UMatter clubs, offered these thoughts about Kameron’s contributions. “Kam is a community minded person. He often steps up to do tasks that need to be done for the benefit of the community. This is exemplified through his work with OVX and Umatter. These two groups have missions that focus on the well-being of students, and Kam has been an integral part of these groups’ successes.”
A genuine and caring person, Kameron is always ready to help a new initiative get off the ground or contribute to the betterment of our school community. He credits his 4 older siblings with a great deal of his success, and can’t imagine life without them. In his own words, “whether it be helping with my car, financial advice, involving me in everything, or going in on bigger gifts, they have all impacted my life so greatly and I can’t see myself here without them and their impacts on me.”
Kameron plans to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Vermont with the goal of earning a Master’s Degree.
Lilli Klark is a committed and dedicated scholar, athlete, and community member. Lilli maintained a stellar academic record throughout high school. She has also worked to create a kind school culture and mental health awareness through work with Danville’s Hope Happens Here and Be the Change groups.
Lilli sets high standards for herself, and then frequently exceeds them. In addition to taking the most challenging courses Danville offers, Lilli has sought out and completed several college level courses in her chosen field of postsecondary study - hospitality and tourism. Lilli will graduate with seven college courses completed, maintaining a high “A” average in all of them.
In addition to academic strength, Lilli has been a strong athlete for the entirety of her school career, as a varsity soccer player for 4 years, a varsity basketball player for 3 years, and branched out into lacrosse in her senior year. Lilli also received several awards within the Mountain League as a soccer player throughout her four years.
Lilli applied to 9 colleges this spring, and was accepted to every single one of them. Demonstrating her strong self-awareness, she has chosen to first travel and gain experience in the hospitality and tourism industry, living the adventure she aspires to create for others. Principal David Schilling comments “While I was at first surprised by this decision, Lilli knows what she’s doing. We all know she’ll be great in this field, and I applaud her realization that she needs to prioritize life experience over additional training to make sure it’s exactly where she wants to invest her time, energy, and financial resources”.
Luke Ste. Marie has compiled an impressive resume that includes several Dual Enrollment and Advanced Placement courses, served an important role on the Varsity Basketball team, and was a cornerstone of the Advanced Ensemble.
Having a strong interest in computer science, Luke started a business building computers. He has already built a reputation for creating high quality custom systems for both the business and gaming communities, and his enterprise continues to grow.
A talented musician, Luke is a key part of our school’s Advanced Ensemble. One of his most consequential accomplishments came in helping to organize and perform a concert in a celebration of life for a classmate.
Music Educator Emily Wiggett shared these thoughts:
“In January 2022, we lost Max Skorstad, one of Luke’s bandmates and best friends, to an aggressive form of cancer. Luke and the other members of the Advanced Ensemble decided to honor their friend with a concert. They chose 15 of Max’s favorite songs, as well as songs he was going to perform with us but never got the chance. It was a huge undertaking for a group of teenagers who were also learning to manage their own grief. They made sure there was a sea of purple in the audience (their friend’s favorite color), and it helped our entire school community heal from this tremendous loss. This celebration of life would not have been possible without the giving spirit of Luke and his friends.”
Luke plans to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Vermont next year.
