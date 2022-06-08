The Danville School Board took the next step in their efforts to solve myriad needs in their school building, with some supporting the notion of a new building.
During their meeting Tuesday evening, which followed two school tours and Q&A sessions in the last week, the board unanimously voted to create a facility committee charged with researching the project and reporting back to the board.
Board chair Clayton Cargill and board member David Towle were appointed to the board, along with several members of the community including Rob Balivet, John Blackmore, Eric Hewett, and Jonathan Austin-Shortt. The committee would welcome additional community members, including school staff and students.
The school board members also tasked the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union staff with crunching some numbers, to first determine the budget impact of closing the high school and tuitioning students as well as calculating the property tax implication of the potential project.
“It’s a little tedious. It’s a little time-consuming,” said CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker of the analysis about tuitioning high school students. He noted there were a number of moving parts, including Danville’s lost revenue from accepting students in other districts that pay tuition to attend high school in Danville, as well as the costs for special education that would need to be paid to another high school if Danville did not operate a high school.
Several board members indicated it was a question they had heard several times throughout the community.
School board chairman Clayton Cargill said his personal opinion is that Danville should continue to operate a high school.
“I’ve had the conversations and what I’ve said to every one of those people is closing is not an option. We run a high school in this town, and that’s my personal position,” said Cargill. “We are going to continue to run a high school and a healthy high school. So my position, as a person, is closing is not an option, but I want to be able to say to those people, ‘and then here are the numbers.’”
Board member David Towle referenced an analysis done several years ago about the financial impact of closing the high school that he hoped to track down and provide to the board and Tucker to aid in their analysis.
Middle and High School Principal David Schilling noted that the discussion about closing the high school has been a contentious one in Danville’s past.
“This brings up a time that was really divisive and painful for a lot of people,” said Schilling. “And the point of doing this is to get the correct number out there – before a lot of people’s back-of-the-napkin numbers come out. … Because it’s such a detailed process and it’s such a long process not doing it leads to people doing a really simple calculation that’s very wrong.”
No one at the meeting, which included input from a few members of the public, supported the idea of closing the high school. Danville resident Dolores Blackmore advocated for keeping the high school open and said the board should pursue building a new facility, as opposed to rehabbing and adding on to the existing school.
The Danville School Board has been working with an architecture firm for several years to analyze the existing school and develop potential plans. That analysis determined much of the infrastructure within Danville School is past its life expectancy and the facility is not adequately sized or designed for the school’s needs. The analysis estimates the cost of replacing the existing facility’s aging elements and resolving accessibility and code issues would cost $32 million. Proposals, at various stages of development, for an addition to meet the school’s space needs would push the project cost to potentially $60M to $70M. The firm told Danville officials that would almost be the same as a brand-new building, which they project somewhere between $70M and $80M.
Balivet submitted a letter to the board Tuesday outlining his opinion that a new school should be pursued. Saying he’s spoken with members of the community that favor this. “We have all these structures that exist that are very constraining for our programs that won’t work in the future,” commented Balivet. “Even if you do the best you can – it will not be the best result for our kids in the future.”
“I tend to agree,” commented Cargill.
One thing the board and the public are now calling for, though, is what a project like that would mean on individuals and their tax bills.
Cargill said people seemed to be reflexively running from the potential cost of the project while no one yet knows what the individual effect would be.
Several commented they had heard that the public felt they couldn’t really provide input on the options until they at least have some sense of what it would mean for their taxes.
Towle suggested that they develop the tax implications if the project cost $75 million, splitting the difference between an addition project and totally new build.
“You got to pick something. My taxes are going to go up $120 a year or is it going to go up $3,000 a year – I don’t know,” said Towle. “At the very least that will get support for having a brand new school, I think personally, if I know it’s not going to be a complete tragedy coming to pay taxes that you’ll get support just based upon ‘I’m willing to pay my fair share but I’m not going $3,000.”
Tucker said he will make inquiries to be able to provide the board with some financial clarity. “Danville’s not the first community that’s trying to do this. There’s a lot of collective knowledge out there … so I’ll work on that.”
