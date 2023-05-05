Danville Board Hires New Principal

The Danville School Board unanimously approved the hire of a new secondary principal at their meeting Tuesday evening.
Based on the recommendation of CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker, they welcomed Natalie Conway as the new principal for grades 7-12 at Danville School. Conway, who attended the meeting with her family, will begin on July 1.
“I am very pleased to bring Natalie to the board for your approval for the secondary position,” said Tucker, who turned it over to Conway to introduce herself.
She explained that she has been working in education since 2005 as a teacher, special educator, assistant principal and in other capacities. She has roots in New England and returned to the area from Oregon to be closer to family and recently purchased a home in St. Johnsbury.
“We are happy to be back in New England,” she said. “I am excited for Danville, love the small town and love that the community is so involved.”
An announcement from Interim Secondary Principal David Schilling and Elementary Principal Sarah Welch introduced Conway to the community.
“We are very excited to welcome Natalie Conway to the role of middle and high school principal at Danville School next year,” Schilling and Welch wrote.
Natalie started her career in Massachusetts, first serving as an elementary teacher and special educator. Since then, she has served as a teacher leader, special educator, instructional coach and assistant principal at schools in Massachusetts and Oregon. She currently works at Lyndon Town School. She also produces a podcast focused on supporting online educators.
The board had few questions for her during the meeting and, following the vote, welcomed her to the table with the board and administrators.
The school received 16 applications for the position. The interview committee of 14 was composed of parents, teachers, students, and community members. They interviewed three candidates in person.
“There was broad consensus that Natalie would be a strong fit for Danville,” stated Schilling and Welch. “The committee felt that Natalie’s instructional perspective, experience working with challenging situations, and clear communication were amongst her strongest assets. Student focus groups in the middle and high school felt listened to and understood by Natalie.”
Conway was praised for her ability to build relationships with families, her ability to take a supportive, non-confrontational stance in instructional leadership, and her ability to remain firm in her expectations while still deeply listening to understand a situation.
“We believe Natalie’s focus on servant leadership and positive, open communication with families, coupled with her talent at supporting and growing instructional practice will fit right in, and help us all move forward,” said Schilling and Welch. “We’ve had several great conversations with Natalie, and all three of us look forward to developing a leadership team that will capitalize on our individual strengths to continue supporting Danville’s positive growth and trajectory.”
Conway’s arrival will allow Schilling to return full-time to running Danville Works, the experiential learning program at the school that he is helping grow. Schilling, who had previously served as secondary principal returned to the role on an interim basis following the departure of Larry Fliegelman, who resigned in February.
Other Business
In other business, the board discussed the state’s troubled role out of the new standardized tests schools are required to administer and some of the challenges Danville in particular has faced. Welch also noted that next year the school will only be able to accept 4-year-olds in its preK program because they do not have enough classrooms to accommodate everyone who is eligible.
The board approved a new hiring approval system that would streamline the process so Tucker could act more quickly to bring candidates on board through approval from the board chair, eliminating the need to either schedule a special meeting or wait until the next regular meeting.
The board also discussed plans for the next building committee meeting, which is scheduled for May 17, and considered some more immediate facility needs with energy recovery units and upgrading the fluorescent lighting that is being phased out by the state.
