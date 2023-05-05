Danville Board Hires New Principal

Natalie Conway

The Danville School Board unanimously approved the hire of a new secondary principal at their meeting Tuesday evening.

Based on the recommendation of CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker, they welcomed Natalie Conway as the new principal for grades 7-12 at Danville School. Conway, who attended the meeting with her family, will begin on July 1.

