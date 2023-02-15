Danville Building Committee Takes The Long View

The Danville School Building Committee is hoping to take a longer view to help guide their work as they strive to resolve myriad facility concerns within the aging school.
At their most recent meeting last week, the committee, composed of the school board, school administrators and community members, discussed developing a 30- or 50-year strategic plan for the school.
The plan would try to represent the priorities, interests and goals of the community for the future of the school. The notion being that an understanding of where the community hopes the school will end up will help guide near-term decisions.
To that end, the committee hopes to bring on a facilitator for their next meeting and possibly even find an experienced firm to help in the development of the plan over the coming months.
The development of the strategic vision and plan was a principal part of the committee’s wide-ranging discussion that also touched on the possibility of trailers or temporary classrooms near the existing school, constructing a small standalone building to add needed space, and budgeting in the future to address deferred maintenance and chip away at code issues in the existing building.
“The problem with any structure that would be constructed for the long term is that we end up with the problem that we’ve got today,” said committee member Rob Balivet. “You just drop in a structure without any master plan and it blocks expansions and that’s what we have now.”
The brainstorming also touched on whether there was cost savings in demolishing the portions of the existing building that would require the most work and money to rehabilitate to make room for new construction, and what type and extent of work on code issues could be completed without necessitating the school tackle all the code work at once, which has been estimated at about $32 million alone.
The committee also is hopeful that a recent facility assessment conducted as part of the AOE’s statewide review of schools will soon deliver useful information for the committee to consider. They also are hopeful that a preliminary grant proposal submitted by Caledonia Central Supervisory Union to make energy efficiency upgrades at the SU’s various schools will get the nod to submit a full application and may eventually deliver funds that could solve some of the school’s immediate needs, like new air handlers and heating controls.
Committee member John Blackmore noted that if the intent is to look for more economical solutions than the nearly $80 million estimate to build a new school then work would have to be done to the existing structure.
“You are still going to have to do what’s necessary to continue this building,” said Blackmore. “We are going to have to start peeling these things [code concerns] off so this building can still be used. As funky as it is, this is still a space where kids can be taught.”
Blackmore also noted that inevitably town taxes would have to go up. “The taxes on this town are going to go up – there’s no other way around it. To maintain this building we are going to have to spend more money in taxes to be able to do what we need to do,” he said. Otherwise at some point … nobody will let us in.”
Committee member Eric Hewitt wondered if the approach was to slowly tackle code issues, speculating about periodic projects that cost a million or more, would eventually it have been more economical and beneficial to have simply gotten a favorable long-term, low-rate bond to build new or undertake a much more expansive renovation project.
Due to the packed schedule of informational meetings and Town Meeting coming up, the committee won’t hold their next meeting for over a month, with Wednesday, March 22, the hoped-for date if the facilitator is available.
In the interim, they hope Facilities Director Shawn McNamara will learn more about what can and can’t be done in the existing building to avoid triggering a requirement that all the code issues would need to be tackled by contacting a representative of the Vermont Fire Marshal’s office.
“There’s that old saying,” warned committee member and former school board member Bruce Melendy. “Be careful what you ask for.”
