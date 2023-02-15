Danville Building Committee Takes The Long View
Buy Now

Danville School (File Photo)

The Danville School Building Committee is hoping to take a longer view to help guide their work as they strive to resolve myriad facility concerns within the aging school.

At their most recent meeting last week, the committee, composed of the school board, school administrators and community members, discussed developing a 30- or 50-year strategic plan for the school.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments