Danville Celebrating Autumn, Train Station Anniversary

DANVILLE — A celebration of the train station’s 150th anniversary that couldn’t happen during the fair is happening this weekend during a different celebratory event.
The Danville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Autumn on the Green Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Partnering with the Chamber to provide another reason to celebrate are the Danville Train Station Committee and the Danville Historical Society offering an anniversary celebration of the 1871 opening of the Train Station.
The initial plan was to hold the anniversary celebration on the weekend of the Danville Fair in August, but concerns about COVID forced its postponement.
Located where the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail intersects with the Danville Peacham Road, the history of the station will be commemorated and the future of the space as a key spot along the LVRT will be promoted. Retired train engineer Archie Prevost who once worked the railroad line is expected at the celebration and will be honored.
The open house celebration of the station will go from 1 to 3 p.m.
At the nearby Danville Green, the 18th Annual Autumn on the Green will feature more than 200 vendors. There will be artisans and crafters, antiques, food and live music. Admission is free.
