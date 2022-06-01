Danville School officials continue to advance plans for a major overhaul of the town school and are hoping to get public input to help shape a project that initial designs and estimates suggest could cost $60 million or more.
The school hosted a school tour and a question and answer session Tuesday night with administrators and representatives from TruexCullins, the engineering and architecture firm hired to evaluate Danville School and outline options for renovations and expansion. The Tuesday event was the first of two such sessions with another scheduled for Monday, June 6.
Danville School has been working on the project for several years now, driven in part by increasing space needs in the pre-k-12 facility that last saw significant construction in 1989 that added space to the hilltop school that several expansions to the school originally built in 1937.
In April the design firm outlined cost estimates for school administrators and the community that indicated the school’s existing facility needed about $32 million just to meet code, and that recommended additions could run an additional $30M to $40M. TruexCullins representatives at the time also noted a brand-new building, while preserving the original historic portion of the existing school would be roughly $80 million.
The school board is now looking for input on what the community has an appetite for in terms of the scope and cost of the project.
At a board meeting in early May, school board chairman Clayton Cargill noted there was still a lot of information that needed to be gathered.
“We are all in the sticker shock phase of what we have here and we have to figure out what our path forward is,” Cargill said during a discussion about the project and the cost estimates.
Several residents questioned the board and administrators about different approaches and needs to the project, and concerns with the current facility.
“These questions are all good but the reason we don’t have answers is because we don’t know what the community wants to do,” said Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker.
“Once we get direction from the community about which of these 3 options are the most appealing there will be more detailed analysis and costing and all that – so all these questions …we will get there but we need some guidance from the community first,” added Tucker.
Part of that effort to solicit community input was Tuesday night when about dozen residents and a handful of board members and school staff attended the tour and Q&A session.
“We had 12 attendees, and it was a small yet extremely engaged group,” said Middle and High School Principal David Schilling. “People asked excellent questions, and I was very happy to see this level of engagement from the community, considering this is such a big process, and ultimately big decision.”
“I really hope we see a strong turnout next week, and I encourage everyone to come join in the conversation,” added Schilling.
That hope for more community members to attend next week was echoed by Cargill.
“These meetings are specifically to help inform the Danville school board about the values of the community and what they want of the school board.”
The board needs input to determine what proposal the board should work with the design firm to more fully develop.
Cargill said he hopes there will be a robust dialogue with the community to help the board chart the path forward.
School administrators and officials have indicated doing nothing is not a preferred solution. The space constraints have forced some classrooms into windowless rooms, and one-on-one private sessions with student services are being held in hallways, sometimes with a shower curtain to provide privacy and other space concerns. In addition, many of the school’s components are past their usable life expectancy.
“We don’t want to move from million-dollar emergency to million-dollar emergency,” Cargill said board’s meeting last month.
Schilling also said just fixing the existing building’s code issues wouldn’t solve many of the underlying problems.
Looking forward Cargill anticipates forming a committee of board members, school administrators and staff, community members and perhaps even students to continue work on refining a proposal.
Cargill hopes to bring a bond vote to the community within the next 6 months or so, in order to have the results in time for the next budget building cycle.
Besides the tour and Q&A session at the school on June 6 from 6-8 p.m., the school board will hold its next meeting on June 7 at 6 p.m. at the school library or via Zoom.
Cargill hopes more people will take part in the process going forward, especially given the costs that are being considered.
“Please come out on the 6th and take a walk through the building and take a look at what we have determined to be the issues,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.