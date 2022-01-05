Tuesday evening’s Danville School board meeting began with a moment of music.
School administration, staff, school board, students and community members took two minutes to listen to a recording of Max Skorstad playing his electric guitar less than a week ago.
Skorstad passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2022, after a brief but intense fight with a rare, aggressive form of cancer. He was diagnosed in August.
“Max was an 11th-grade student, an incredibly talented musician and just a phenomenal human being,” Danville Middle and High School Principal David Schilling told virtual and in-person meeting participants.
“We talked about a moment of silence, but what we know about Max is that Max was not a silent individual,” said Schilling. “So instead of a moment of silence, we thought it would be appropriate to have a moment of music. This is one of the last songs Max was able to record with his father, and we wanted to play that in honor of him.”
The video of Max playing the guitar can be found at facebook.com/1372522722/videos/2926262407685572.
Max was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma on August 4, 2021. According to a GoFundMe posted by his parents, Ron and Kathy Skorstad, in late November, Max had been the picture of health before his diagnosis.
Despite aggressive chemotherapy and radiation therapy treatments and care from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Boston Children’s Hospital, the cancer continued to spread. On Dec. 30, Max was brought home to Danville by his parents.
On Dec. 31, Kathy helped Max put his guitar and amp together and record a song for his father.
“Enjoy and from our home to yours we wish you peace, love, health and happiness in the coming new year, because lord knows our lives are more fragile than we know,” wrote Ron Skorstad as he posted the video recording on Facebook. “Love like your last breath depends on it, live like there is no tomorrow. We have no clue how much longer we have together; Max did this for us to enjoy and we hope you do [too].”
On the afternoon of Sunday, Jan. 2, Max passed away while holding the hands of both of his parents.
Schilling and Elementary Principal Sarah Welch addressed the loss in their welcome back message to staff sent on Jan. 3.
“We have learned that he died quietly and painlessly,” the principals wrote. “He continued to be surrounded with lots of love and support, and has a strong community looking out for his family.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Schilling addressed Max’s death in an email newsletter to the Danville Community.
“Max brought an incredible amount of talent, tenacity and wit to every aspect of his life,” Schilling wrote. “Never content to accept ‘because it’s that way’ as an answer, he constantly challenged himself and those around him to ask ‘what’s the problem, how do we fix it, and what’s next?’”
“While he brought this spirit to academic studies and a newfound love for lacrosse, above all, Max was a musician, through and through,” Schilling continued. “With the goal of attending the Berklee College of Music, he possessed an incredible depth and breadth of knowledge at a young age. He was an accomplished violin, french horn, tenor saxophone, and piano player. More recently, he fell in love with the guitar, and devoted as much time and energy as possible to mastering the instrument. Max possessed a wealth of understanding about jazz history, music theory, and was getting into composing and arranging music for his friends; his goal for his eventual senior project.”
Ron Skorstad addressed his son’s love of Danville School and of music in a comment left on the school’s Jan. 2 Facebook post about Max’s death.
“Max more than anything loved his school,” wrote his father. “Nothing excited him more than being amongst his fellow classmates in a learning environment.”
“To say music was his favorite form of expression might be an understatement of epic proportions,” Ron Skorstad continued. “He adored his music teacher, Miss [Emily] Wiggett, because she allowed him to expand his love of music by her mentorship. Thank you, Emily, you were truly a blessing for him.”
“So many people in our Danville community have helped us in ways that provided us with the strength to get through this nightmare,” he concluded. “We look forward to sharing in a celebration of life for Max in the days ahead.”
Schilling wrote in his newsletter that, “Danville School joins with the Skorstad family in our deep and sincere hope that Max’s musicianship might continue to be an inspiration to those around him.”
“To that end, we are working with the family to jointly plan a musical celebration of Max’s life in the coming weeks, and will certainly let you know the details as they are developed,” Schilling wrote. “In the meantime, we continue to be available to support our community as needed — our school counselors are great starting points for anyone who needs additional help, conversation or resources on grief and loss.”
“In talking with Max’s father, Ron, today, it became abundantly clear to me that Max lived his life in a manner fully embracing his family’s strong belief that every problem has a solution, to be found through hard work and never giving up,” wrote Schilling. “May that spirit continue to guide our community through this challenging time, and may we realize that many lessons we can learn from Max are absolutely still in progress.”
Kathy Skorstad, Max’s mother, wrote numerous updates on the GoFundMe over the past month and a half.
On Jan. 2, Kathy and Ron wrote, “Did you hear it? The legions of angels were proclaiming the welcome of their newest, most talented musician this afternoon.”
“Mr. Max chose today to join his Creator, our most sovereign God,” Max’s parents wrote. “Max fought a valiant fight against cancer. Unfortunately, in a matter of 5 very short months, Max lost his battle but he gained 1st chair in God’s Heavenly Ensemble.”
“Godspeed, Mr. Max,” they said. “We love you and will honor your brave spirit from here until eternity. Love, Mom and Dad.”
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Kathy Skorstad wrote another update.
“In the few hours since Max’s passing, we have been inundated with the biggest outpouring of messages of love and support,” she said. “Not only from those in our small village and community, but from friends of friends, complete strangers, co-workers, and family near and far.”
“Although we may not respond to every single beautiful message shared about Max or in honor of Max, let there be NO DOUBT, each message will be read, cherished, and kept close to our hearts,” Kathy wrote. “We need you. We need all of you, because each of you has a different perspective of who Max was to you, or how he might have impacted your life in some way. Maybe it was his sly, sideways smile. Maybe it was his music. Maybe it was the banter he so loved to engage in. Maybe it was his quiet confidence. Whatever it was, know you were in the presence of a very special guy.”
Kathy and Ron thanked the community for praying, for donating, for sharing, and for thinking of them.
“And yet, here we are,” Max’s mom wrote. “Max is gone, and we are grieving a most unbearable pain. What do we do with this pain? How will we manage the rest of our lives, minus the biggest, brightest part of it?”
“We have absolutely no idea, but we’re confident Max is with us, guiding us, gently whispering in our ears, telling us he is in a VERY good place,” Kathy wrote. “He is whole again. His body is healed and perfect again.”
“Thank you is not enough,” she wrote. “Your financial generosity, your encouragement, your prayers … They are all helping. You can’t see it yet, but you are helping us to heal little by little, baby step by baby step.”
“Forgive our outbursts of anger,” Kathy concluded. “Forgive us if we accidentally overlook your beautiful message. Forgive us if we don’t return or answer your phone calls. We have entered a new realm and it’s unfamiliar to us. We don’t like it here, but here we are nonetheless. Bless you, for caring about our family. Bless you, for caring about Max. We love you. We appreciate you.”
More information and Max’s family’s GoFundMe can be found at gofundme.com/f/help-us-help-max-fight-his-battle-with-cancer.
