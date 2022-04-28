As April (rain and snow) showers begin to bring May flowers, the Danville Conservation Commission is promoting “No Mow May” — an effort to let lawns grow out into flowers during just one month of the warm season in order to support habitat for native pollinators.
Barb Huibregtse, member of the conservation committee and driving vision behind the idea, explained No Mow May to the select board late last week.
“The goal is to allow herbaceous plants — i.e. dandelions, white clover, violets — to provide forage for native bees in particular who are coming out of hibernation,” she said. “Honey bees get all the press, but native bees are great pollinators in colder weather and work longer hours.”
Huibregtse explained that a study done in Wisconsin in a similar growing zone to Northeastern Vermont showed that “No Mow May” lawns have five times the number of bees and three times the number of bee species than mown parks. She also noted that, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, nearly one in four native species — considered critical to crop and wildflower pollination — is imperiled and increasingly at risk of extinction.
With the select board’s permission, a notice on the Danville website explains the idea, asking those who are interested to volunteer to not mow all or part of their lawn just for the month of May. In order to understand the effect, the conservation commission hopes to collect information from participants about how much space they dedicated to the project and what their lawn looked like at the beginning and the end of the month.
Those wishing to participate should email conservation@danvillevt.gov with “No Mow May” in the subject line. Signs to explain one’s participation are available — Huibregtse explained that, in some parts of the midwest, people have been questioned by neighbors and sometimes law enforcement as to why their lawns are not mowed.
“Lawns are great but they also take a lot of energy in terms of people maintaining them and cutting them,” she explained on Thursday afternoon. “Also they’re a bit of a monoculture — one species of grass and no flowers.”
“Plus, if you’re not cutting your lawn, you’re not paying for the gas to cut your lawn … it strikes me as a good way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” Huibregtse added. “With the overwhelming topic of climate change, this is a small effort people can make that — based on studies in Wisconsin — can make some difference.”
Huibregtse and her husband are planning to not mow just part of their lawn, as her husband runs a flower farm and they need to keep part of their space looking orderly.
“I just thought, why don’t we all give it a shot and see what we think,” she said. “Maybe we love it, maybe we don’t, but it could help the bees quite a lot.”
