DANVILLE — As part of the Town Forest Management Plan, the Danville Conservation Committee recently announced the upcoming timber harvest (logging) to occur in Rodgers lot (the Stump Dump off Bruce Badger Memorial Highway) this winter, beginning once the ground is adequately frozen.

The harvest should be completed by the end of this winter, but the deadline is 2022. For safety, people are asked not to recreate (hike, picnic, snowshoe, snowmobile, hunt, etc.) in the Town Forest during the harvest operations when they occur.

