Danville Dedicating Field In Honor Of Longtime Softball Coach Remick

DANVILLE — After a spring without it, softball will return to Danville on Saturday.
In addition to a baseball and softball double-header, longtime coach Paul Remick will be honored as the Danville Town Softball Field will be dedicated to him. While Remick’s coaching resume can go toe-to-toe with the best in the game, his impact on players and the community made this dedication seem fitting.
“He has had a positive effect on thousands of young players, coaching fundamentals, and helped each player develop skills and sportsmanship,” Danville Athletic Director Randy Rathburn said. Rathburn proposed the dedication to both the Danville School Board and the Danville Select Board, both of which he said unanimously approved.
“Coach Remick has had a profound effect on the success of countless Danville student athletes. He cared deeply for each player and wanted nothing more than for them to be the best person they could be. Coach Remick established what has become a proud winning tradition at Danville.”
Remick has led the Danville softball program for 38 seasons. He has amassed 408 career wins and has guided his teams to 12 state championships, winning six, with the last coming in 2021. That same year, he was inducted into the Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Fame.
This spring, the Bears were unable to field a team due to low numbers — instead a handful of Danville players are playing for Twinfield. As part of the dedication, Danville players will get to play a game on their home field.
“In addition to the accomplishments, Coach Remick was an institution in Danville,” Rathburn said. “In my six years as Athletic Director, I witnessed Coach Remick establish meaningful relationships with his players time after time.”
The dedication will be at 10:45 a.m. on May 6. Former players are strongly encouraged to attend.
Both the baseball and softball games will be against Richford at 11.
