Danville Dedicating Field In Honor Of Longtime Softball Coach Remick
Danville softball head coach Paul Remick earned his sixth state title last Sunday. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

DANVILLE — After a spring without it, softball will return to Danville on Saturday.

In addition to a baseball and softball double-header, longtime coach Paul Remick will be honored as the Danville Town Softball Field will be dedicated to him. While Remick’s coaching resume can go toe-to-toe with the best in the game, his impact on players and the community made this dedication seem fitting.

