A pair of proposals by potential eateries exposed a perplexing problem that has plagued Danville for years.
The vexing issue is a lack of vacant parking places in the village.
The issue came to light Wednesday evening when Danville’s Development Review Board took up an application by Caleb Clark and Anna Berg to convert the historic Danville General Store, which most recently was home to Barrel to Bottle, into a 45-seat restaurant; and a separate application by Hannah Morris to site a temporary, small roadside ice cream shack on the vacant lot next to Town Hall.
Caleb Clark and Anna Berg are owner-operators of Three Ponds Restaurant in West Danville. As presented to the DRB, their plan is to live in the apartment upstairs and renovate the current retail space over the summer to relocate and expand their restaurant by next fall.
The proposal met pushback from neighboring business owners who expressed concern over the significant lack of parking in the village and especially along Hill Street, the side street next to the proposed restaurant that is home to several other businesses.
A letter of objection written by attorney Ed Walmsley on behalf of Martin and Catherine Beattie, who own a couple of neighboring buildings on Hill Street, was read into the record outlining concerns with the limited parking and fears that the restaurant patrons would use private parking spaces owned by the Beatties.
In their application and in comments delivered to the board Clark and Berg outlined a couple of spots directly next to the potential restaurant as possible handicapped spots and said they hoped and anticipated that their customers would park near the green or in other available spots in the village.
Tarrah Fontain, owner of Bentley’s Bakery and Cafe just around the corner on Hill Street, also attended the virtual hearing to voice concerns over the limited parking.
“Parking is a complete issue,” said Fontaine. “no one is going to go the green and park and walk down,” she said, suggesting instead patrons would take the closest available spots, including in front of her store.
All the on-street parking on Hill Street technically is part of the town’s property and right of way.
“45 seats for the middle of town with no parking, it’s going to be an absolute disaster,” said Fontaine, who has operated her bakery for 8 years and described regular parking concerns. “I don’t think this is feasible at all.”
Clark, a 2007 graduate of Danville School, described frequenting the Danville General Store when he was young and looked at the opportunity to help bring more vitality to downtown as an honor. The building has been vacant for over a year now.
“We know there are concerns about parking - and those concerns are valid,” said Berg. “We are not experts in city planning so we don’t have a solution to the problem - we do believe we have an understanding of business to make a lively downtown.”
“I love the idea of there being a restaurant there,” said DRB Member John McClung. “The situation, as I’m hearing, is you are looking at what the restaurant has to offer … to see if that outweighs the reality of a lack of parking.”
“It will be a s***-show,” warned Fontaine.
DRB Theresa Pelletier wondered if the restaurant’s hours, which would be for lunch and dinner service and a Sunday brunch, would not have overlap with the other Hill Street businesses.
Several town officials also discussed the town’s hopes to address the issue. Planning Commission chair Jenni Laovie said plans were developed to address Hill Street with revamped parking and sidewalks. In addition, several years ago town voters approved the purchase and demolition of a building just west of Town Hall for the creation of a parking lot to serve the town offices and other village functions. While the town owns the land and demolished the building, a paved lot was never realized because of a lack of funding and the lot, while occasionally used for parking, is open grass.
Several wondered if parking in this grass lot would help alleviate some of the parking concerns for the proposed restaurant and Hill Street.
That thought, though, ran head-on into the other application the DRB was about to discuss, Hannah Morris’ hopes to place her temporary ice cream shack on that unrealized parking lot, where there was water and sewer connections available from the prior building.
Morris had been working on a lease agreement with the select board to utilize a portion of the lot for her summer-time scoop shop.
Prior to the meeting Morris, who has owned and operated the Milkhouse Ice Cream parlor on Portland Street in St. Johnsbury for four years, said in an interview that she thought Danville was a great location for another business, especially sited in the speed zone of the village.
“Danville doesn’t have an ice cream shop right now and I think it would be great for the community,” said Morris. Last year she purchased a mobile ice cream parlor from Sugar Ridge Campground and had been looking for a Danville location.
As the DRB hearing began, Zoning Administrator Audrey Desprospero told Morris that she had heard from state officials that there would be state-level considerations about the access to Route 2 and health code considerations that need to be met.
“There are more details required than originally realized,” said Despropero, of AOT and wastewater questions. “I hate to say there are more hoops but there are more hoops to jump through.”
Once the DRB took up the issue they again heard similar parking concerns, especially as related to the town office workers who utilize the lot, but also objections were voiced by people who cited details from the town meeting vote in which townspeople were told the town would not lease the property and a change of use other than the intended parking lot would need to be approved by another vote of the townspeople.
There was also objection from the owner of the Danville Inn who had concerns about parking and the possibility of trash ending up on his property, which is the next lot to the west on Route 2.
After an executive session to consider the applications, the 6 members of the DRB who were present unanimously approved the restaurant with only conditions applied to potential signage on the building.
Conversely, the DRB was unanimous in its rejection of the ice cream parlor, citing the town meeting vote conditions placed on the lot and the fact that a new use would need another vote by the townspeople.
Both decisions have a 30-day appeal period with the Vermont Environmental Court.
Following the decision, Morris was uncertain what her next step would be.
”I don’t understand how the select board can be so on board and the DRB not,” she said. Morris said she was starting to think about a Plan B, but may have a further discussion with the select board to see if there was still a path forward for the grass parking lot location.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.