Danville Energy Committee Hosts E-Vent This Saturday

Dori Wolfe, a consultant for a solar project, at far left, is next to Danville Energy Committee member Paul Weaver, who is speaking about a possible solar project for the Danville School at a meeting Tuesday evening. Next to Weaver are, from left, School Board Chairman Bruce Melendy and board member David Towle. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
DANVILLE — The Danville Energy Committee is hosting the second annual E-Vent, Electric Vehicle (EV) and Transportation Fair this Saturday Sept. 17, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Route 2 next to Marty’s First Stop.
“This year we are featuring a variety of EVs as well as other energy efficient methods of transportation,” says Paul Weaver, chair of the Danville Energy Committee.
According to the 2021 Vermont Climate Report released by the University of Vermont, transportation is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Vermont, and Vermont drivers have the highest average miles traveled per capita in the Northeast United States.
Representatives from Green Mountain Power, MileageSmart, Go! Vermont, Green Savings Smart, Rural Community Transportation, HEAT Squad, Littleton Bike and Fitness, and Lamoille Valley E-Bikes will be on hand with information about EVs and other ways Vermonters can save money and reduce their carbon footprint. “If you have questions about EVs, this E-Vent is a good place to find answers,” adds Weaver.
A parade of the EVs around the Danville Green starts at 9:45.
