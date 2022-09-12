Danville Energy Committee Hosts E-Vent This Saturday
Buy Now

Dori Wolfe, a consultant for a solar project, at far left, is next to Danville Energy Committee member Paul Weaver, who is speaking about a possible solar project for the Danville School at a meeting Tuesday evening. Next to Weaver are, from left, School Board Chairman Bruce Melendy and board member David Towle. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

DANVILLE — The Danville Energy Committee is hosting the second annual E-Vent, Electric Vehicle (EV) and Transportation Fair this Saturday Sept. 17, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Route 2 next to Marty’s First Stop.

“This year we are featuring a variety of EVs as well as other energy efficient methods of transportation,” says Paul Weaver, chair of the Danville Energy Committee.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments