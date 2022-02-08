Danville Ensemble To Honor Max Skorstad

Danville 11th-grader Max Skorstad, who was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer in August 2021, passed away while holding the hands of his parents, Ron and Kathy, on Jan. 2. He will be honored with a tribute concert on February 18. (Contributed photo)
DANVILLE — Danville School’s Advanced Ensemble group has been working on a musical tribute to their late classmate Max Skorstad, and will pay tribute to him on Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. at the school through a series of songs inspired by Max.
“We hope that you’ll join us as we honor Max’s many contributions to our community through music, his greatest love,” principal David Schilling said. “Join us in the school gymnasium, or virtually at youtube.com/danvilleschool.”
Max passed away in early January after a valiant battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. “Max Skorstad brought an incredible amount of talent, tenacity and wit to every aspect of his life,” Schilling said. “Never content to accept ‘because it’s that way’ as an answer, he constantly challenged himself and those around him to ask ‘what’s the problem, how do we fix it, and what’s next’?”
While he brought this spirit to academic studies and a newfound love for lacrosse, above all, Max was a musician through and through. With the goal of attending Berklee College of Music, “he possessed an incredible depth and breadth of knowledge at a young age. He was an accomplished violin, french horn, tenor saxophone, and piano player,” Schilling noted. “More recently, he fell in love with the guitar, and devoted as much time and energy as possible to mastering the instrument. Max possessed a wealth of understanding about jazz history, music theory, and was getting into composing and arranging music for his friends; his goal for his eventual senior project.
“Danville School joins with the Skorstad family in our deep and sincere hope that Max’s musicianship might continue to be an inspiration to those around him, made visible through this concert.”
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.