Danville Event To Promote Switch To Electric Vehicles

Green Mountain Power (GMP), the Danville Energy Committee, and the Northeastern Vermont Development Association are inviting Vermonters to join the EV parade and EVenture in Danville on Saturday, Sept. 18.
It will be an opportunity to try out EV driving and learn about electric vehicles. GMP is partnering with customers and the community to offer rides and a variety of EVs to check out during the event. Vermont’s number one source of carbon pollution is driving with fossil fuel, so switching to an electric vehicle is touted as a way to help address climate change.
“I am grateful to GMP and their EVenture Ride and Drive program for partnering with us to make our upcoming EV Fair a success. This E-Vent will be an opportunity for folks who are curious about EVs or are maybe hesitant about actually seeing themselves in one to get the real scoop from actual EV drivers. Having GMP on hand to answer questions about programs and incentives will be so incredibly valuable toward helping people do the calculations for themselves and see how driving an EV could be an efficient, pragmatic, and, let’s face it, really cool way to get around,” said Paul Weaver of the Danville Energy Committee which is organizing the event. “Electric vehicles are going to play an important part in rural communities’ futures as most of us are making numerous small vehicle trips. The fact that they are quiet and don’t emit additional carbon gas when you operate them means our communities will be healthier as well.“
“We are thrilled to join the Danville community to help more Vermonters check out EVs, as we keep visiting more towns across the state! People are ready to drive electric and learn first-hand how it can fit in their life, helping them cut carbon and costs,” said GMP Vice President Kristin Carlson.
The parade starts at Marty’s 1st Stop on Route 2 in Danville at 9:45 am, will go into town, circle the Danville Town Green and return to Marty’s where EVs will be set up for customers to check out until 2 p.m. Drivers and customers who attend will be entered into a raffle to win a free electric yard trimmer. GMP also makes a donation to a local charity to support the community at each EVenture event, and this event will support the Danville Train Station rehabilitation fund – which will revive the historic train station as an alternative transportation and recreation hub and part of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
