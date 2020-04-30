The Danville Fair has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizer Eric Bach delivered the news in a Wednesday night email to entertainers scheduled to perform at this year’s fair.
“The Danville Chamber of Commerce met this evening and has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Danville Fair,” wrote Bach. “The COVID virus leaves us with too many closed businesses to get our needed sponsorships, and too many unanswered questions about how the virus will affect us in the next couple of months.”
The 90 edition of the Danville Fair was scheduled to return to the Danville Green on Friday, July 31st and Saturday, August 1st.
“We are sorry to have had to make this decision,” wrote Bach.
Bach said the chamber expects the annual community fair, which features a parade, live music and rides, to return in the summer of 2021.
The Bradford Fair and the Lancaster (N.H.) Fair have also been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Caledonia Still On
However, organizers of the The Caledonia County Fair in Lyndon say at this point they still plan to open in August as scheduled.
“If there’s any way possible, we wanna have this fair,” said fair director Ben Gates on Thursday. “We think it’s the best thing for the community. We won’t make a decision for quite a while and it’ll be a board decision - not a one-person decision.”
The 175th Caledonia County Fair is scheduled to open on August 26. It’s the oldest county fair in Vermont and draws about 20,000 people annually.
Orleans On Hold
According to a post on its website, preparations for the 2020 Orleans County Fair in Barton are on hold for now.
“We have put 2020 fair planning on pause,” reads the post. “The Orleans County Fair Association is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation as it unfolds. As an organization we enjoy bringing the community together in Roaring Brook Park, but we want to ensure the health and safety for all our volunteers and patrons, thus we intend to follow any guidance provided by the CDC and State of Vermont Department of Health.”
“While we have not yet decided to cancel the 2020 Orleans County Fair, we have put planning on pause until we better understand how social distancing will affect public events. Please stay tuned,” reads the post.
The Orleans County Fair is scheduled to open on Aug. 19.
