The Danville Fair will return this Saturday for a day filled with fun and food for the whole family.
This year will mark the 90th fair after the 2020 fair was canceled because of COVID. The year’s 1-day event will be a slightly abridged format for the fair, which had been a day and a half in recent years.
The fair is presented by the Danville Chamber of Commerce and serves as a fundraiser for the chamber and many local organizations while showcasing all the community and beyond has to offer.
“We are kind of returning to more of a home day type of event,” said chamber member and fair committee chair Mary cote. “We were trying to come up with different events and different things to help families to feel like they can come and keep it affordable.”
The day runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature a parade, tons of food, live music all day, a magician performance, a petting zoo, cow plop bingo, regular bingo, a barbecue, kids games, face painting, a corn hole tournament and more.
Cote said planning for this year was a challenge because of the lingering uncertainty related to COVID plus the lost year of planning and seed money that these types of events generated by running each year.
“This year is a little unique,” she said. “You get into a rhythm of knowing what to do each year. As soon as you are done one year you start planning for next year.” That planning was put on hold for and shortened the preparation window.
“We didn’t have that same amount of time to plan and prepare because there was so much uncertainty,” Cote said.
Gone this year are the Friday evening events like horse pulling and the carnival rides that have been a feature of past fairs, partly because of how much extra planning events like that take, said Cote.
The Grand Street Parade will kick off at 11 a.m. and there will be live music the entire day alternating between the gazebo and an auxiliary stage provided by the Kingdom All Stars. Marko the Magician will also perform at the Methodist Church starting at 3 p.m.
In addition, there will be a corn hole tournament on the Green. Participants should arrive by 12:30 and can register as a 2-person team or individually and get paired with a partner.
Besides the fair, there will be a hub of activity down the street at Danville’s historic train station from 1-3 p.m. This month marks the 150th anniversary of the Danville Train Station and the town’s train station restoration committee is taking advantage of the crowd in town to stage their own events.
The event will feature historic information about the train station and transportation in Danville through the years as well as details about the ongoing restoration project.
In addition, Archie Prevost, retired train engineer, will be a special guest of honor along with other dignitaries from former railroading days. The event is open to the public and will feature a celebration cake and other organizations will participate in the station open house and proximity to the rail trail, like LINK bicycle charity in St. Johnsbury and NVRH’s Local Motion.
Cote said organizers hope families will show up and have a good time on Saturday and are approaching patron safety with a focus on best practices, by providing hand sanitizer and cleaning shared items at some of the game stations. Because the event is on public property it will be up to individuals to practice distancing and mask-wearing as they deem necessary, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.