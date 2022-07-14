The Williams family is holding a fundraiser in hopes of raising money to help with travel costs involved with visiting their son, Markis, who was born prematurely and is being held in Dartmouth's ICN for a minimum of eight weeks. (Contributed Photo)
DANVILLE — A Danville family is holding a fundraiser in hopes of raising money to help them visit their newly born son.
Markis Williams was born prematurely on July 4, weighing just 2 lb, 4 oz. and only 14 in. long. He is expected to be required to stay in the Intensive Care Nursery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for a minimum of eight weeks.
The parents, Caleb and Nicole, are looking to their community for help covering expenses, mainly travel costs, involved with seeing Markis on a daily basis. The family’s car, which Nicole Williams says won’t start, overheats and slips gears, needs to be fixed and rising gas prices are also a factor. The vehicle is Caleb’s primary form of transportation to his job at Lyndonville Furniture and is used for the back-and-forth commute to Dartmouth.
On July 4, Nicole’s placenta ruptured and she was taken into Littleton Regional Hospital for an emergency C-section. She was only 25 weeks pregnant at the time. Markis was then taken to Dartmouth’s ICN. Williams says that LRH “deserves a huge thank you” for acting swiftly and saving her and her son’s lives. He is on a CPAP machine to help him breathe and is being tube-fed.
“Every day is different,” Nicole Williams said. “We have our great days and some changes other days, but Dartmouth ICN has been phenomenal.”
The fundraiser will include a four-family yard sale, bake sale and raffle tickets for gift cards located by local businesses, including Hoagies, Pizza Man, Sugar Ridge mini golf, Morrison’s Feed, Star Theatre, AquaRealm and a Danville photography package. Drinks will also be provided by Porfido’s Market & Deli in Littleton.
“We called local businesses sharing our story and our community really came together to support our sweet Markis,” Williams said.
Markis has four older siblings, including Zander, 7; Dominik, 5; Gemma, 3; and Zurilynn, 11 months.
There will be pictures and flyers with the Williams family’s story at the fundraiser, which will be held July 30-31 from 8-5. They are still looking for donations of baked goods and using tables for the sale. Baked goods can be dropped off on July 29 between 10-3 at the fundraiser’s location, 263 Peacham Road in Danville.
Raffle tickets can be bought through Venmo, her username is @Nicole-Williams-2021, and participants should include their name, phone number, and email address. The drawing for the raffle will be held on August 14 by an ICN nurse at Dartmouth live via Nicole William’s Facebook page.
