DANVILLE — Earlier this summer, the Williams family held a raffle ticket fundraiser for their newborn son, Markis, who had been staying in the Intensive Care Nursery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Markis was born prematurely, at just 25 weeks, on July 4 and weighed only 2 lb, 4 oz. and was 14 in. long. He is now two months old and is expected to graduate from the NICU at Dartmouth in the upcoming days.
“He is such a fighter,” mother Nicole Williams said.
Parents Nicole and Caleb want to thank the many local businesses that contributed to the fundraiser and the local churches for their support. The sponsors donated gift certificates which were raffled off, with the proceeds going towards car repairs and gas.
The family is also asking for additional financial support for Markis.
“Due to many appointments needed after discharge, and baby things still needed to bring him home, the Williams family is still collecting donations,” Nicole Williams said.
They can be dropped off at the Open Door in Danville or sent via Venmo (@Nicole-Williams-2021) or PayPal (williams113020@gmail.com).
Williams says funds will continue to go towards travel expenses, such as gas to Dartmouth from Danville and an oil change and state inspection for the vehicle.
“We the Williams are so thankful for the outpouring love, support, prayers and care of our wonderful community,” she said. “We wouldn’t have been able to do this without this outpour. God bless and thank you.”
