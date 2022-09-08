DANVILLE — Earlier this summer, the Williams family held a raffle ticket fundraiser for their newborn son, Markis, who had been staying in the Intensive Care Nursery at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.

Markis was born prematurely, at just 25 weeks, on July 4 and weighed only 2 lb, 4 oz. and was 14 in. long. He is now two months old and is expected to graduate from the NICU at Dartmouth in the upcoming days.

