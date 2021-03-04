It’s time for the mascot/nickname to change.
That’s the message Danville students, staff, alumni and community members unanimously shared with the school board during a community forum on Wednesday night.
“If you were to ask me even just a few years ago about our mascot, I would have said ‘we don’t need to change it, it’s a symbol of honor,’” said Brittney Wilson, 2004 graduate of Danville School, current Danville resident, and deputy chief of staff for Governor Phil Scott.
“Well, I was ignorant and I was wrong,” she said.
Wilson, a three-sport all-star athlete during her time at the school, told the board she has participated in many eye-opening discussions about racial equity over the past few years through the Governor’s office.
“When I think about Danville I think about an inclusive and nurturing community and neighbors helping neighbors,” she concluded. “But right now, we have a mascot that is hurting people and they’re asking us to help and hear them.”
The board heard from over 20 people calling for the mascot/nickname’s removal during the two-and-a-half-hour virtual forum. Over 100 people listened in on the Zoom call.
Alumnus Sela Flores, an indigenous student-athlete who graduated in 2003, read a letter expressing the distress she endured by the continued use of the mascot.
“Simply writing this letter today has the impact of triggering a number of traumas experienced as a result of my alma mater’s mascot being a racist caricature of my people,” she read.
Kay Freedy, a teacher at Hazen Union School in Hardwick, spoke of her experience hosting the Danville Indians at a pep rally last fall.
“One of the chants that the crowd took up was ‘beat the Indians,’ which we repeated over and over again,” she told the board. “I myself took part for a while before realizing what I was really saying. There were more than a few individuals — both students and adult school community members — who left the gymnasium because they were viscerally impacted by that experience.”
“I know no one had any intent of hurting any individuals,” she continued. “And yet the impact of those words shook people both with Native American heritage and without.”
The community forum began with two video presentations: one almost a half-hour long, created by Danville senior Autumn Larocque, and the other, much shorter, by three Danville third-graders. A staff letter with 31 signatures was also presented.
Larocque has a long history with the PreK-12 school: not only has she attended Danville since age three, but her parents and some of her grandparents also graduated from the school.
In fact, a few of her great-grandparents attended as well, back when the school was Phillips Academy and known as the “Huskies.”
Board member David Towle, who graduated from Danville in 1984, believes the current mascot has been around since 1934. Towle has submitted documents available on the school board’s website linking the nickname with “Indian Joe,” a friend to Danville colonial-era settlers.
Larocque stressed that while there was a time before the mascot, there can be a time after it, too.
The senior conducted surveys of students and faculty on the issue. Her research found that 75 percent of students wanted the mascot to change (53.6 percent saying they wanted the change if local Native American communities recommend it; which they have) and 80 percent of the staff wanting a change.
Jason Brigham, a coach at the school, expressed in Larocque’s video that he has had students and athletes tell him they are bothered and have been harassed because of the mascot.
Community members quoted the American Psychological Association, National Congress of American Indians and the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk Abenaki Nation, a state-recognized Vermont tribe mainly residing in the NEK.
All of these groups advocate the removal of indigenous mascots and nicknames.
Participants in the forum noted that while Danville’s Indian mascot/nickname may have a long history, the school could honor that legacy in a much better way: with Native American history and culture as part of the curriculum and/or a statue in town “instead of using the name and a logo that condenses 500 nations into one symbol.”
“We can assume the decision to become the ‘Danville Indians’ was not decided through any ill intent but truly for the idea of valuing this culture,” Jacquelyn White, 2015 graduate, told the board. “However, this decision also was done uneducated. It would be ill intent to continue to use this name following being educated on the wrongs that this choice possesses.”
Bruce Melendy, school board chair, helped moderate the meeting. He expressed his hope that the issue would not divide the community.
“We’ve all chosen to live in Danville because of the close-knit community and because we do have a great school that offers a great education to our students,” Melendy said.
The chair, who also served on the board from 1999 to 2004, said that over the years people have had their lives threatened or lost elections because of the mascot/nickname issue.
“I have been willing to give up my life to protect the rights and safety of others,” said Melendy, a former state trooper. “I am not concerned about losing an election: I’ve won elections, I’ve lost elections.”
“What I’m concerned about is that close-knit community remains a close-knit community regardless of whether the Danville name remains the Indians or whether down the road, very soon, the Danville name becomes something else,” he said.
A recording of the forum is available on the school board’s website. The site also documents all communication the board has received on the mascot/nickname since their decision last October to encourage discussion of the issue.
As of 6 p.m. on Thursday, 65 letters or emails have been posted. The overwhelming majority are in support of changing the mascot.
At the end of Wednesday night’s forum, the school board decided to hold another special meeting on the topic on March 23.
Melendy believes the board will hear further public comment at that meeting as well as discuss and potentially adopt a policy on how to change the mascot. If action is not taken on March 23, he expects that it will occur, at the latest, at the board’s scheduled April 6 meeting.
Anyone wishing to comment is encouraged to send them to any member of the school board, whose contact information is listed on their website: sites.google.com/a/danvillek12vt.us/danville-school-board/home
