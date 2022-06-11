DANVILLE — “You’re total badasses and don’t let anyone tell you differently.”
That comment by graduation speaker Ann Davila Cardinal drew one of the loudest rounds of applause at Saturday’s Danville School graduation, one of many that marked the conclusion of the high school careers of 35 students.
Class marshals Peter Searls and Vanessa Foster led the grads under the tent pitched on the soccer field at the school, followed by acapella harmony singing by graduates Zoe Crocker and Ava Marshia.
Principal David Schilling greeted the crowd, telling graduates that in a changing world, “question everything, because suddenly nothing is certain. The world now needs to change with you, and we all need to open our eyes a bit … this is your time, your place, and the world is certainly no illusion. Choose wisely, choose well, we love you.”
Schilling mentioned that this was the first graduating class with three salutatorians in Allie Beliveau, Ava Marshia and Laci Sandvil. “They each finished one-third of a point of each other,” he noted.
Beliveau started a small baking business nine months ago for her senior project. “I brought this business idea to [faculty member] Ms. [Rachel] Keach, and she told me to go ahead and do it. Starting it off was nerve-wracking, but in the end I have grown so much over the past nine months and I am so thankful I was able to start this incredible business in high school.”
“Having regrets is toxic,” Sandvil noted. “Worrying about a choice you made on the pretense it was best for you is not worth the time. Make the choice, take risks and live without regrets.”
“Our school is truly unique,” Marshia observed. “Every single thing in this school has contributed to our growth as individuals, from our wonderful teachers and staff to the occasional bat flying around inside,” she said to laughter. “The teachers at this school … care about us, and we care about them.”
Valedictorian Liza Morse echoed the salutatorians’ sentiments in her love of school and community. “Every character has their strengths and weaknesses, but it is up to you what you choose to underline … I hope being a friendly, enthusiastic character in your Danville chapter is what you choose to underline.”
A Morrisville resident, Ann Davila Cardinal is a novelist, the author of three young adult novels. She has won the International Latino Book Award for her book Five Midnights, which was also a finalist for the 2019 Bram Stoker Award in young adult fiction. She discovered writing in her 40s, she told the graduates, saying it’s never too late to identify what they want, and pursue that dream.
Prior to graduation, a parade route began at Joe’s Pond in West Danville, and went to the scenic overlook on Route 2 in Danville.
GRADUATES
Cooper Anderson, Allie Renee Beliveau*, Julian Birch, Brandon James Boardman, Dillon Brigham*, Rylie Merrill Cadieux*, Zoe Corey*, Zoe Agatha Crocker*, Pascal CM Deppisch, Miles Despathy, Colleen Flinn*, Dylan Foster, Taina Frazier, Logan Goodwin, Caleb B. Griffis, Soline Herbst, Genevieve Herrin, Jayson Litz, Hunter Lubas.
Ava Marie Marshia, Tyson May, Caitlyn Elle Mayo*, Katie McAlenney*, Christian McFaul, Luke McReynolds, Liza Elaine Morse*, Sophia Mae Palmieri, William Priest, Damian Provan, Laci Jean Sandvil*, Joseph Schlesinger, Jordan P. Sinclair, Niccolo Siani, Morgan Stuart, Avery June Withers*.
*National Honor Society student
AWARDS (presented June 9)
Class of 1966 Alumni Award, Pascal Deppisch
Warren Mitchell Memorial Scholarship: Luke McReynolds
George C. Morse Scholarship: Dillon Brigham
VPA Award of Excellence: Ava Marshia
VPA Scholar Activity Award: Allie Beliveau, Dillon Brigham, Zoe Corey, Katie McAlenney, Ava Marshia, Liza Morse, Laci Sandvil
Kenneth & Florence Ward Mem. Award: Allie Beliveau, Luke McReynolds
Roland Carson Award (basketball): Dillon Brigham
Cpl. Ian Muller Scholarship: Caitlyn Mayo
Otis & Irene Brickett Award: Logan Goodwin
Kenney Art Award: Morgan Stuart
LSC Foundation: Hunter Lubas
Roland Carson Award (soccer): Jayson Litz
Gloria Morse Scholarship: Zoe Corey, Ava Marshia, Luke McReynolds, Liza Morse
St. Johnsbury Rotary Club Award: Allie Beliveau, Liza Morse
Kathy Kerber Wright Award: Zoe Corey
Howard Byron Sportsmanship Award: Dillon Brigham
Booster Club Scholarship: Allie Beliveau, Dillon Brigham, Zoe Crocker, Logan Goodwin, Ava Marshia
RE/MAX Heritage Award: Liza Morse
Joe Swett Memorial Award: Brandon Boardman
Caledonia Maple Association: Logan Goodwin
Nation Tech Honor Society: Logan Goodwin
Melissa Jenkins Mem. Scholarship: Ava Marshia, Liza Morse
Senior Project Award: Cooper Anderson
Senior Select Scholarship: Allie Beliveau
Faculty Award: Allie Beliveau
John Wright Scholarship: Ava Marshia
National Honor Society: Ava Marshia
Peacham Academy Trustees Award: Zoe Corey, Luke McReynolds
