Lynda Farrow, right, takes her turn as Emory Hewitt looks on during a community game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Daphne Campbell watches her dad, Shaun, take his turn during a community game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Greg Prior, Dave Gile and Gary Farrow discuss strategy during a community game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Lynda Farrow, right, takes her turn as Emory Hewitt looks on during a community game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Daphne Campbell watches her dad, Shaun, take his turn during a community game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Greg Prior, Dave Gile and Gary Farrow discuss strategy during a community game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Community members participate in a game of croquet on the Danville Green on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. The games will continue to be held every Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. until dusk for the remainder of the summer and everyone is welcome to join. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
DANVILLE — The Danville Green serves as a happening place for a wide variety of activities and gatherings during the summer months.
One of which has been community croquet games, open to anyone and welcoming of all ages, ranges of skill and levels of familiarity with the game. The games have been taking place Tuesday nights from 6 p.m. until dusk and will continue through the end of the summer.
“Croquet was a big hit in North Danville,” said Gary Farrow, who has been an active participant in the Tuesday night games and helped get the event up and going on the green. “Nobody took a survey or anything. Croquet on the green is just happening organically.
“The green seemed a natural from the outset,” Farrow added. “It’s the centerpiece of the town. The green is an important cultural icon for us.”
Farrow said that last summer, between 20-40 people would regularly gather in North Danville to play croquet. After being approached about the possibility of also playing games on the green, Farrow reached out to the Select Board to see if that would be possible.
“Greg Prior and his dad Hollis, who just passed, came to me about the idea of playing on the green,” Farrow said. “I got talked into going to the select board to ask for permission to use the green. They gave us enthusiastic support. It was necessary to have insurance. It took a few people a little time to figure out the best approach. Ultimately, Select Board Chair Eric Boch saw to it that we were covered through the Chamber of Commerce.”
The select board unanimously approved the use of the green for weekly croquet sessions.
“Before last Tuesday, I knew nothing about the rules,” Farrow said. “To me, croquet on the green is as good excuse as any just to socialize with your neighbors and have a little fun.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.