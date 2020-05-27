DANVILLE — Graduation ceremonies for most of the seven public schools within the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union are being announced this week - including a plan for seniors in Danville to graduate in an in-person, very carefully monitored ceremony and for Cabot School seniors to participate in a by-invitation-only yearbook signing.
CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker announced the plans Wednesday.
At Danville High School, temperatures will be taken, and strict social distancing will be enforced for a Saturday, June 6th, 11 a.m. ceremony planned at the school following a community parade.
“The Class of 2020, through class leadership, has communicated a strong desire to be together, to the greatest extent possible,” Danville School Principal David Schilling said.
There are 22 graduates from Danville this year, said Schilling.
“A 100% virtual graduation (graduates in remote locations via technology) is not desirable, nor equitable, especially given Vermont’s limited connectivity,” noted Schilling. “It’s important for many family members to get to see not only their own children, but their family’s friends graduate too.”
Schilling noted, “The idea of sitting in cars in a parking lot on a hot summer day doesn’t appeal to many.”
Caps and gowns will be delivered to graduates, along with yearbooks, with deliveries planned today.
Danville’s graduation ceremony is set to begin with a 9:30 a.m. parade processional. Seniors and their family members will “assemble in their cars at the West Danville Park and Ride. Festive (street-legal) vehicles are encouraged! Together we’ll drive through the village, turn around at Marty’s, and proceed to school, where our graduating seniors will be welcomed by faculty members.”
At 10 a.m., an hour before the planned ceremony, seniors will arrive at the school and temperature checks will take place. All entering the building will need to wear a face covering - and the school will be providing custom masks for all for the graduation ceremony.
The 11 a.m. modified ceremony will be live-streamed for all who wish to “attend.”
The event will include valedictory and salutatory speeches, a faculty send-off, and diplomas.
Schilling noted that the Danville plans are different than some area schools, stating, “Some schools have gone the opposite direction, giving seniors and their parents an appointment to come receive their diploma privately. We chose not to.”
All graduates are asked to send a 30-second or less individual video for the ceremony by Monday, during which they are invited to thank an recognize anyone who helped them reach their milestone.
“This message from your class will be shown instead of a traditional graduation speaker,” Schilling noted.
Cabot Grads
“Graduates would like to invite their high school peers and faculty to come to school to sign their yearbooks,” Tucker shared of how the Cabot High School Class of 2020 will mark its milestone.
There are three graduates for the Cabot graduating class, he said.
In an email on Wednesday about the Cabot plans, Tucker shared, “We would take the following precautions: Each graduate would be assigned a room. Their yearbook would be placed on a podium or table in that room. The graduate would be at least 6 feet away from the location of the year book.”
A date for the planned yearbook signing was not provided; since it’s not open to the general public, those who are invited will be advised of when the event is planned, said Tucker on Wednesday.
Seniors graduating from Cabot School will also be invited to “leave their handprint in their favorite room,” Tucker’s email noted.
Plans for the Twinfield Union graduation - Marshfield and Plainfield - were to be announced later Wednesday, for the class’s 24 grads, said Tucker.
Details on 8th grade graduation plans across CCSU and for Peacham School’s 6th grade graduation plans will be detailed later.
