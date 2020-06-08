DANVILLE — The 22 members of the Class of 2020 from Danville High School ended up with an actual in-person ceremony for their graduation on Saturday, each having four guests in attendance, an awards ceremony, and lots of elbow bumping with the faculty and staff.
The hour-long ceremony, with masked graduates and family members, followed a parade that left the park and ride by Joe’s Pond in West Danville about 9:30 a.m., and traveled east on Route 2 past the school, with community members gathered in driveways and along the road and town green with huge signs of support, balloons and lots of clapping and waving.
Graduates arrived, standing through open sunroofs in cars, in vintage convertibles, in the backs of decorated pickups, and riding behind the backs their dads on motorcycles in green and gold gowns.
Before entering the ceremony, everyone had to sign off that they had not relaxed social distancing in the past two weeks, nor been around anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or is in quarantine for suspected illness, as well as other questions; guests and graduates alike also had to have their temperatures taken.
A video of pre-recorded student messages offering gratitude was played during the ceremony. It was arranged when it was still uncertain an in-person ceremony would be possible. The event was livestreamed on youtube as well, for those who could not attend.
Matching masks were made by 10th grade student Zoe Crocker, Principal David Schilling said. “She’s started quite the successful business since we left school and is making masks, hair accessories and zipper pouches. We were so impressed with her work.”
Crocker also sewed masks for the 8th grade graduation.
In his brief welcome, Schilling began, “For the last 114 years, high school graduation has looked pretty similar, regardless of the changes we’ve made in our society… As your valedictory speakers are about to remind us all, though, you’re not a traditional class, and, as the cones outside and masks on our faces tell us, this is certainly anything but a traditional graduation.”
He told students, “You are our future health professionals, soldiers, chefs, entrepreneurs, scientists and so much more. Let today be both a celebration of your achievement and a call to action. The world needs you, and who you already are, now more than ever.”
Co-Salutatorians Ashlin Hill and Lillian Therrien delivered speeches, as well as class Valedictorian Sarah McAlenney.
Hill said in part “Our class is way too far from normal to have a normal graduation!”
Therrien, the co-valedictorian, used parts of her late grandfather’s speech from when he was co-valedictorian of the St. Johnsbury Trade School in 1969, 51 years ago.
She said his address was still relevant and it moved her. “He talked of the youth of that time, patriotism (as he would join the United States Army soon after), and the future…. How will we write our future? How will future generations remember us? That’s up to us.”
Valedictorian Sarah McAlenney spoke of how two heart surgeries when she was younger caused her to be shy and to not break out of her comfort zone until more recently, taking college classes during her senior year, running Cross Country and more. She said she dove into schoolwork for solace, and thanked faculty for inspiring her.
She urged the Class of 2020 to “first focus on what drives you inside, chase that, and when we all least expect it, we’ll have found that calling … which is exactly what the world needs.”
The Danville School Class of 2020:
Cameron M. Bell, Dawson M. Carpenter, Devan Zachary-Udo Deppisch, Athena E.R. Dixon, Jasmine Leona Esposito, Jersey Gilman, Aaron Goodwin, Sarah M. Gray, Ashlin L. Hill, Brianna L. Larrabee, Derrick P. Litz, Sarah Beth McAlenney, James McChesney, Ethan B. Melen, Colby Douglas Miller, Nicholas Joseph Palmieri, Sophia Payton, Matthew D. Rice, Ian Steele, Tellurian Surles, Lillian F. Therrien, James Edward West III.
