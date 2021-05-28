526 signatures.
According to petition organizer, Lindsay Morgan, that’s how many people turned out to sign a petition requesting that the Danville School Board reverse their decision to remove the Indian name.
Signatures were collected at multiple drive-thru petition signing events, a copy placed at Hastings Store and scans sent to the organizers by email.
“We started this petition because many in the community were not aware of the proposed change of our school mascot/logo,” Morgan said on Friday. “We are hopeful with this outpouring of support they will overturn their decision, or at the very least put it on hold and ask the town to vote on it on town meeting day.”
The petition was submitted to the board on Thursday in advance of their upcoming June 1 meeting, at which it will be discussed. The signatures are posted on the school board’s website along with correspondence from interested parties on the issue.
According to Morgan, 347 of the signatories indicated they are Danville taxpayers, 114 are not taxpayers but are alumni or current students, and 65 are concerned citizens.
On March 23, following almost six months of accepting community input and two multi-hour community forums on the issue, the board voted to adopt a policy immediately removing the Indian name.
However, at the upcoming meeting, the board will discuss the petition and decide if they will take any action on it. During the discussion, public input will be allowed.
“Obviously, this is a very controversial issue,” said School Board Chair Bruce Melendy on Friday afternoon. “We’ve allowed for people to speak during the time when the board has discussed it in the past.”
“Initially, the board will be discussing the petition … and at some point, we will allow for public input during the mascot discussion part of the agenda,” he said. “And then the board will either decide to act on the petition or not. It really depends on what other board members do.”
Discussion of the petition and possible action on Tuesday evening will follow other board business, which includes the approval of board minutes, administrative reports, an update from the school architect and the presentation and approval of new hires.
“We have listened to people and we continue to listen to people,” said Melendy. “But I think people also need to understand that there’s more to being on the school board than dealing with the mascot issue. A decision has been made and, at some point, we need to move on with this one way or another and get on with other things we need to deal with as the school board.”
An email posted on the board’s website from Carol McGranaghan, chair of the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs (VCNAA), indicates that members of the commission will be participating in the meeting.
“During a special meeting on May 25, 2021, VCNAA Commissioners agreed that we would like to participate in Danville’s upcoming school board meeting in order to add more voices and Abenaki perspectives on this issue,” McGranaghan wrote on May 26.
According to McGranaghan’s email, Jeff Benay, longtime chair of the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Native American Affairs and director of Indian Education for Franklin County Public Schools, will also be joining the meeting to clarify the Missisquoi tribe’s position on the issue.
The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 1, at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The agenda, board communication, and past meeting minutes and video recordings can be found on the Danville school board’s website at sites.google.com/a/danvillek12vt.us/danville-school-board/home
