Just under $640,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds are headed to the town of Danville, and town officials are looking to residents to rank six different infrastructure projects that could utilize the funds.
A survey has been set up on the town website (danvillevt.gov) and will be live for input through next Wednesday, May 4th.
Town Clerk Wendy Somers explained on Wednesday that the six projects have been discussed by the select board and road foreman and all need to be done “at some point in time.” She noted that the town is also hoping to use the $639,103.88 in ARPA funds in conjunction with federal and state grant funds to get the “most bang for their buck” — typically, federal and state grants require a 20-30 percent cost share from the town.
The survey was designed by a UVM student who is currently interning with the town. Following the survey’s completion, the information will be presented to the select board and, Somers said, it is likely that there will be a public hearing with further information and visuals on the projects.
“We just wanted to get some public input before we got to that point,” she said.
The six projects, outlined in a document available on the town website, include the construction of sidewalks from the town fields to the town center, sewage system upgrades, heating upgrades at the North Danville School/Community Center, improved water runoff infrastructure on Hill Street, fire station upgrades and the final construction of the parking lot next to Town Hall.
Somers explained that some projects will need to run in tandem with others.
“The parking lot next door has been on the agenda now for several years … we’ve tried to do it in little bits and pieces,” she said. “But, in order to do that, we also need to improve the water runoff infrastructure on Hill Street because — once the lot goes to pavement — you’re going to have more impervious ground cover and more runoff. There’s aging infrastructure underneath for the water runoff, so there will need to be new piping … they all kind of piggyback.”
Another project looks at getting a sidewalk put in from the Hill Street park all the way down to the recycling center/Danville train station on Peacham Road.
“We had done a bunch of work exploring how much it would cost to do a Bike/Ped grant which would also include bike lanes to go from the recycling center up to the center part of town so people could get to businesses from the rail trail.”
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which will run 93 miles from Swanton to St. Johnsbury, is slated to be completed late this fall. The award of almost $100,000 to upgrade the Danville train station’s facilities as a destination along the bike path was announced late last month, the Caledonian previously reported.
Another project would address and extend the life of the town’s sewer system, which Somers said is on the plate because it’s starting to reach capacity.
“There are options out there that go anywhere from $100,000 up to millions of dollars,” she said. “We’re looking at putting some sort of cover down there that would extend the life of the sewer system.”
Another project would continue heating upgrades on the North Danville School/Community Center, which is currently being used as a test site for window insulation during the winters to reduce heating costs.
“They’ve got an old boiler in there right now that is not efficient,” Somers said. “It was there when I was a child and it may have even been there when my father was going to school … it’s pretty old. So they want to explore the option of an upgraded heating system and possibly explore solar options for that building.”
While many of the above projects have been in the beginning stages for years, one project has just come up: fire station upgrades.
“We just purchased a new fire truck that went over to the North Danville fire station,” explained Somers. “We got the smallest one we could get so it would fit in the building … but they no longer make ‘em that small. So, going forward, at some point in time, we’re also going to need a larger fire station in North Danville.”
The survey, which also includes a small section for other project ideas, can also be filled out at the Town Clerk’s office during work hours — Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.