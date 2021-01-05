Danville Man Arrested In New Hampshire For Marijuana Possession

Tristram Gray Jensvold in a November 2019 booking photo for a charge of driving under the influence.

A Danville, Vt. man was arrested Monday by New Hampshire State Police for allegedly possessing a large amount of marijuana for sale and providing false information after he was pulled over for speeding.

Taken into custody at about 3 p.m. by NHSP Troop D in Bow was Tristram Gray Jensvold, 42, who police said was driving at a high rate of speed along Interstate 93.

