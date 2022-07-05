Danville resident Dylan B. Wright was convicted by a jury this week in connection with a New Year’s Eve assault in 2019.
But things could have been a lot worse for him.
Wright, 38, was tried on a felony charge of aggravated assault after being accused of punching Evan Kennison, 52, in the face after Kennison entered Wright’s home. Wright was facing a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
Caledonia Superior Court
But the jury found Wright guilty of a lesser charge of misdemeanor simple assault.
The court then sentenced Wright to a fully suspended 6-12 month sentence with one year of probation. Wright will not have to serve any jail time unless he violates the terms of his probation.
Vermont State Police were notified of the assault at 9:34 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019.
“Evan Kennison called reporting he was beat up by Dylan Wright,” wrote Tpr. Jason Haley in his report. “Evan advised he was headed to Central Vermont Hospital.”
According to court documents, Kennison and another man had traveled from Barre to Wright’s home at 2110 Old County Road in Danville to pick up his grandkids from his daughter Felicia Kennison, 30. But Wright told police that Kennison had already been told that he was not welcome at the residence, but he entered the house anyway.
“Dylan advised his wife was right there and he (Kennison) pushed her out of the way and grabbed one of the kids,” wrote Tpr. Haley. “Dylan stated he grabbed Evan and punched him twice in the face.”
Police said Wright then threw Kennison out of the house and Kennison then left the scene.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.