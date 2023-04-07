Danville Man Faces Life In Prison After Alleged Catalytic Converter Incident
Quality Mitsubishi on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury

Danville resident Shannon A. Rainey has been charged with a felony for allegedly helping steal catalytic converters from cars at Quality Mitsubishi on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.

But due to his prior criminal record, Rainey could be sentenced to life in prison.

