Danville Man Faces Life In Prison After Alleged Catalytic Converter Incident

Danville resident Shannon A. Rainey has been charged with a felony for allegedly helping steal catalytic converters from cars at Quality Mitsubishi on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury.
But due to his prior criminal record, Rainey could be sentenced to life in prison.
Rainey, 42, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to accessory to unlawful mischief greater than $1,000. The sentence for such a crime is up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Caledonia Superior Court
But the Caledonia County State’s Attorney’s Office has added a habitual offender enhancement to the charge based on Rainey’s multiple prior felony convictions. If Rainey is convicted on the new charge, he could now face a sentence of up to life in prison.
Rainey has multiple felony burglary convictions on his record and a conviction for grand larceny.
According to the Department of Corrections, Rainey already has 21 convictions and is now being detained at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
St. Johnsbury Police responded at 3:51 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2022, to a report of two individuals going in and out of vehicles at the Quality Mitsubishi car dealership in St Johnsbury.
“While responding, I was updated that the individuals were now cutting catalytic converters off some of the vehicles,” wrote Ofc. Davis Guyer in his report. “The caller advised they were on the left side of the parking lot, by a silver truck.”
Police said that when they arrived, they observed two males take off running from underneath the vehicles toward St. John Street.
Ofc. Guyer turned onto St. John Street and stopped at the intersection at McGill Avenue, where he observed a black-colored hatchback with the dome light on and several occupants inside.
“I made contact with the operator, who identified himself as Shannon Rainey,” wrote Ofc. Guyer. “Rainey advised that he was just there to sleep.”
Also in the vehicle was Cheyenne Spreadbury, 26, Gary Bolton, 33, Christopher Rivers, 34, and a minor, said police.
“I checked the back of the vehicle, and observed three catalytic converters, and some tools, which looked like a reciprocating saw and blades,” wrote Ofc. Guyer. “I asked Rainey where the catalytic converters came from. Rainey stated that he has a scrap metal dumpster at his house that people toss stuff in…Rainey then said that an old man had brought them to his house…I then asked why they were in the back of his car now, at 0400 hours, when they were dropped off the day before. Rainey advised that he found them in the afternoon, and the place he takes them to was closed, so he kept them in his car.”
Rainey is accused of driving the alleged catalytic converter thieves to the car dealership.
Quality Mitsubishi gave police two receipts for the vehicles that had been damaged. Both vehicles, a 2022 white Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and a 2022 silver Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, were each quoted at $2,639.49 to repair the damages.
