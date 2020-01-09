Danville Man Facing 25 Years Following Domestic Incident

Sean Santo, right, in Caledonia County Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Jan. 6, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

A Danville man is facing over 25 years in prison from multiple charges after state police responded to a reported domestic assault in Danville Sunday.

Sean Santo, 22, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Monday to felony charges of first degree aggravated domestic assault, second degree domestic assault for violating a court order, and misdemeanor charges of interfering with access to emergency services, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, domestic assault and two counts of violating conditions of release.

