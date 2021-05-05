A petition asking the school board to reconsider Danville School’s former Indian name, which has garnered over 400 signatures, is now on the agenda for the school board’s regularly scheduled June 1 meeting.
The petition, organized by Danville residents Lindsay Morgan and Dawn Peck Pastula, was emailed to board members several hours before their meeting on Tuesday, May 4.
However, the entire document was split up due to Morgan having a hard time sending more than 24 scanned copies at a time and some pieces of the email were not received by the board even hours after the meeting, according to Board Chair Bruce Melendy.
While the letter sent to the board with the petition lists 419 signatures “(still growing as we speak),” 258 of which were from Danville taxpayers, Morgan said Tuesday evening that she turned in 442 at last count.
When the school board meeting began on Tuesday night, Board Member Dave Towle requested the petition be put on that night’s agenda. Adding an agenda item requires board approval.
While Melendy seconded Towle’s request so that discussion and a vote could be taken on whether or not to add the agenda item, he and other board members did not support the petition’s addition. Melendy’s second came following a period of silence and attempted second by an unidentified member of the public.
“The reason I object to putting this on the agenda now is it should have been on the agenda that was warned two days ago that went to everybody in the town and was published in all the places that we publish and warn things so everybody could see it,” said Board Member Robert Edgar. “By putting it on the agenda now, most people who have looked at the agenda for this meeting didn’t see anything [about the mascot issue]. That’s not fair to an appreciable portion of people in town.”
“People have to understand that this board has been accused of not getting the information out so people didn’t know about certain things,” agreed Melendy. “If we were to have this discussion tonight without it being on the agenda, people could say the same thing.”
The board began accepting community input on the mascot issue on Oct. 6. Following over 100 pieces of written input and two, two-hour-long community forums, the board voted to adopt a policy immediately removing the name in a special meeting on March 23.
Despite community involvement, Morgan and Pastula say many did not know about the discussion or even the decision — including Morgan herself. Pastula organized an initial petition against the name change, which garnered 121 signatures and was presented to the board just prior to their March 23 special meeting.
According to Board Member Clayton Cargill, the draft agenda for Tuesday evening’s meeting went out to board members on April 21 with a note from Melendy that he heard the petition might be presented that evening.
“Nobody responded to put it on the agenda, so it’s a thing we cannot discuss tonight,” Cargill said.
“But I know we have to discuss it,” he added.
The petition’s addition to the May agenda was voted down four to one. It has been added to the agenda for the regularly scheduled June 1 meeting.
Following the March 23 vote, the board stopped posting communication about the mascot/name issue to their website. However, on Tuesday night, the board decided to restart the posting of mascot communication, including recent emails received by the board.
“We will be posting the petition as well, but I am not sure how soon as I am not sure I have all of it,” said Melendy in an email after the meeting.
The written and scanned petition includes the name, the town of residence and signature for each signer. It also includes if they are a taxpayer or an alumnus of Danville School.
“On behalf of the undersigned: To the Danville School Board requesting an appeal to reverse the decision of the Danville School Mascot Name and Mascot figure retirement,” reads the petition.
“Additionally, to the House of Representatives and VPA [Vermont Principal’s Association] regarding legislation preventing the use of Indians and our Chief figure as a mascot request Danville be evaluated and deemed non offensive and allowed to retain are long standing mascot.”
“We the undersigned request further review and allow interviews with all bands of Abenaki in Vermont and allow their voices to be heard and not get further subjected to colonization by elimination of tasteful names and Mascot figures in our schools that reside on their ancestral lands.”
Petition organizers will use the time to collect more support.
“I take this as a blessing that we have another month to get more signatures,” said Morgan on Tuesday evening. “We will present that two days prior to their June meeting.”
As discussion of the petition is pending, an open call for new mascot ideas and for applications from those wishing to serve on a mascot committee began on April 29 and will be open through May 15, the Caledonian previously reported.
The form to submit mascot ideas can be found at bit.ly/danvillemascot and those interested in serving on the mascot selection committee can apply at bit.ly/mascotcommittee. According to a newsletter written by Danville School Principals Dave Schilling and Sarah Welch, the top three to five mascot ideas will be publicly announced and put to a vote in a process designed by the mascot committee.
The board’s June 1 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The agenda, board communication, and past meeting minutes and video recordings can be found on the Danville school board’s website at sites.google.com/a/danvillek12vt.us/danville-school-board/home
