The Danville community remains divided over their former Indian name.
On Saturday, April 17, a drive-thru petition-signing event will be held at the West Danville Park and Ride from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event was originally slated for April 3 but was rescheduled.
The petition asks the board to reverse its policy adoption that did away with the Indian name on March 23. It will also be sent to the Vermont House of Representatives and Vermont Principals’ Association, asking them to deem Danville’s use of the Indian name and using the Chief figure as a mascot “non-offensive.”
Dawn Peck Pastula, one of the petition organizers, said Tuesday that many who are against the name change did not speak out because they were not even aware it was being considered.
The school board started welcoming community input on the contentious name on Oct. 6 and held a multi-hour community forum on the issue on March 3. At the forum, everyone who spoke up did so in favor of the name change.
“I didn’t hear about the first Zoom meeting until the afternoon of the meeting and couldn’t get myself into it,” said Pastula.
Following the first community forum, Pastula organized an initial petition that garnered 121 signatures and was presented to the board just prior to their March 23 special meeting.
Lindsay Morgan, co-organizer of the current petition, was not even aware of the first petition or the name’s discussion. She said that others did not speak up out of fear of persecution from those who supported the name change.
“90 percent of people on the Zoom call were for the mascot change and are extremely dedicated to the change,” said Morgan on Tuesday evening. “We live in a small community … those against it were fearful of speaking up in fear of persecution and banishment in the community. Many have small businesses that don’t want to see them hurt because they refuse to assimilate to the beliefs of the majority on the Zoom call.”
Morgan added that not all Danville taxpayers have computers or know how to use Zoom.
“With the pandemic, there was no in-person meeting, which makes this very hard to see both sides,” she said.
“The fact is, the current board failed to do their job,” Morgan said, adding that she believes the board did not solicit views of the other side or do enough to warn the public.
“The board shouldn’t take sides but rather hear all angles,” she added. “If all they allow is one side to drive this then they failed to gather all the facts.”
Morgan and Pastula believe that the Danville taxpayers should be consulted and heard.
They hope to get as many people as possible to sign their petition to prove to the school board that people are unhappy, and hopefully change the board members’ minds.
Four of the five board members voted for the policy doing away with the Indian name.
“It’s not just Danville residents that are unhappy; we have alumni and people from other towns as well,” said Pastula.
Morgan and Pastula also point to the written commentary from Dr. Ruth Moore and Chief Richard Menard of the Missisquoi Abenaki, who both provided testimony to the board in favor of keeping the Indian name.
Moore, who is the tribal restorative therapist for the Koasek Traditional Band of the Sovereign Abenaki Nation, also spoke at the March 23 meeting. Both Pastula and Morgan are upset with how she was treated, nothing that her opinion seemed to be ignored by the board.
“When the board did hear from two different Abenaki they should have inquired further and sought out more information from their viewpoints,” said Morgan. “The board didn’t care about any opposing view and were committed to pushing this through at all costs.”
Pastula and Morgan plan to present the results of the petition at the next regular school board meeting, which is set to be held on May 4 at 6 p.m on Zoom.
At the last regular meeting on April 6, the board directed the Principals to form a committee to begin the process of selecting a new mascot in accordance with their newly adopted policy.
The board notes on their website that they made their decision after receiving written testimony from 118 individuals or groups and holding two, two-hour-long forums receiving oral testimony from 27 individuals. Each forum was ended only when there were no longer requests from the public to speak.
When asked about the petition on April 2, board chair Bruce Melendy told the Caledonian that though he understood the compassion many have regarding the name, the board’s decision was final.
People who are unable to make the drive-thru event but wish to sign are encouraged to reach out to Pastula or Morgan via Facebook with their email address, or email lindzmorgan@yahoo.com to request the petition to sign. The organizers plan to hold a COVID-safe event, utilizing masks and gloves.
The Facebook event for the petition-signing can be found at https://fb.me/e/3jK5BC41d
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.