The Danville community is mourning the recent tragic loss of a sixth-grader.
Brennan Stillson passed away on Monday, March 29.
School officials worked quickly to support students, families, staff and the wider community.
On Monday evening, Danville School Principals David Schilling and Sarah Welch sent a statement to parents.
“Earlier today, we were devastated to learn about the tragic and untimely death of one of our upper elementary students,” they wrote. “This is a message that there is no easy way to communicate, so to respect and honor the family’s grief, privacy and need for solitude, we’ll be brief and focused on what tomorrow will look like.”
On Tuesday, all three school counselors, as well as grief and support counselors from several area schools, were there to greet and support students, along with the school’s leadership team. Support was available in person, as well as on Zoom for students and families who are remote.
A COVID-safe vigil was held on Tuesday evening, where paper bags containing lights were arranged in a long line, shining through the dark.
Schilling reached out to Danville School Board Member Dave Towle early Tuesday morning to find volunteers to watch over the lights. By mid-morning Towle had already assembled a handful of close friends and neighbors of Brennan, who Schilling said were honored to be asked.
Schilling said many community members showed up throughout the evening to walk and reflect.
“We know and trust in the strength of this community, and we know we will all do everything in our power to build each other up and shine through,” said the principals in Monday’s statement. “For now, our focus will be on providing support and love for our kids, school-wide.”
The school’s response and community support continued throughout the week, and will in the weeks to come.
Area schools sent not only their counselors, but also messages of love and gestures of support to the Danville community.
“When something tragic occurs within a school in our region, the school counselors organize to support each other through a coordinated crisis support team,” said Schilling on Friday, April 2. “Our students and staff were supported by counselors joining us from several area schools. St. Johnsbury Academy, Walden, Monroe and Twinfield Union schools also generously sent treats for our students and staff, to keep us going through the week.”
On Thursday evening, Schilling and Welch wrote a public statement shared on social media.
“Dear Danville School Families,” they wrote. “Throughout the week, we have been in touch with you about the untimely death of a member of our school community. When such a loss occurs, information we send to the community is always in conjunction with the wishes of the involved family. Today, we write to let you know a little more information.”
“Our Danville School extended family is saddened by the loss of Brennan Stillson, a sixth-grade student at our school,” the statement continued. “Brennan’s family has shared with us that his death has been determined to be unintentional; a tragic accident, with all other potential causes ruled out. We will continue to be in touch with all of you, as we learn more about what we can do as a school to support Brennan’s immediate family.”
Schilling said the school has been working with and to support Brennan’s family, and will continue to provide counseling and support for students in school as well as those who are remote.
“Through your offers of support, your presence at Tuesday’s vigil, and your continued kindness all around, we are all aware of how lucky we are to have such a strong, close-knit, and supportive community,” Schilling and Welch wrote. “Small school, big family, indeed. We will continue to be in touch, and please reach out to us as you need us.”
