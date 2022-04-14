Danville Murder-For-Hire Suspect Indicted In Federal Court

In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Colorado resident Jerry Banks has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury on a felony kidnapping charge in connection with the 2018 homicide of Danville resident Greg Davis.
Banks was being held in the state of Wyoming after being arrested at Yellowstone National Park.
But on Tuesday, a federal judge ordered Banks transferred to Vermont in the custody of U.S. Marshals. Banks has not arrived in Vermont yet but he was indicted by the Grand Jury on the kidnapping change Thursday afternoon.
U.S. District Court
Investigators have alleged in court documents that Banks was paid by someone to kill Davis.
“On or about January 6, 2018, in the District of Vermont, the defendant JERRY BANKS unlawfully seized, confined, inveigled, decoyed, kidnapped, abducted, and carried away for reward and otherwise Gregory Davis,” reads the indictment signed by Vermont U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest.
Banks was arrested last week on a warrant in connection with the alleged kidnapping of Davis, 49, from his Hawkins Road residence. Davis was found the next day hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet.
Investigators say Banks lured Davis out of his house by posing as a U.S. Marshal.
The U.S. Marshal’s Service confirmed during the investigation that Greg Davis was not arrested by their agency and that there were no active federal warrants for Davis at the time of his death.
Davis had lived in a farmhouse with his wife and six children for about two years prior to the shooting after relocating from New Jersey.
Neighbors said that after moving to Danville, Davis and his wife Melissa stayed busy at home raising and homeschooling their children and completing the daily tasks of rural life such as keeping their home heated with an outdoor wood-burning furnace in their front yard.
Neighbors said Davis worked for an environmental cleaning company and that he and his family were friendly, but usually quiet and kept mostly to themselves.
The Davis family was also part of the Concord Community Church on Main Street in Concord where he was known by parishioners as a patient and doting father, a caring friend and a dedicated man of faith.
