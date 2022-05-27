Danville Murder-For-Hire Suspect Is A Wealthy LA Doctor

One of the suspects charged in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis four years ago is the wealthy founder of a Los Angeles medical research company.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Serhat Gumrukcu, 39, co-founded Enochian BioSciences Inc.
The company is developing several drugs for diseases including influenza, HIV and Covid-19, according to its website.
Gumrukcu had been listed on Enochian’s website as the company’s co-founder and inventor. He holds a medical degree and doctorate from Russian universities, according to an archived version of the website.
The Wall Street Journal also reports that Enochian shares fell nearly 37% to $3.70 after Gumrukcu was arrested this week.
Enochian said in a statement that the incident leading to Gumrukcu’s arrest predates a merger that created Enochian in its current form and is completely unrelated to the company.
Enochian Chief Executive Mark Dybul said Gumrukcu has had no formal role in the company, and that his informal role as a scientific adviser has ended.
According to the report, Gumrukcu is the company’s largest shareholder and that last week he sold about 253,000 shares at a price of $8 each, grossing over $2 million dollars. Gumrukcu’s remaining holdings include 24.7 million shares he owns directly and about 4.7 million shares owned by his spouse. His remaining holdings are worth about $108.7 million dollars after the stock drop on Wednesday.
Gumrukcu is also director of the “Seraph Research Institute,” a nonprofit group focused on developing treatments for cancer, rare genetic disorders and infectious diseases.
According to court documents, Gumrukcu has been placed into the custody of the US Marshals and has a detention hearing set for June 2 at 1 p.m.
Gumrukcu was arrested this week along with another suspect identified as Las Vegas, Nev. resident Berk Eratay, 35.
Both Eratay and Gumrukcu were indicted by a grand jury on May 19 on federal “racketeering - murder” charges for allegedly conspiring together and with others to kill Davis, 49.
Both were arrested this week on a federal warrant alleging that they “knowingly and intentionally conspired to use interstate commerce to facilitate a murder-for-hire, between in or about May 2017 to in or about February 2018.”
On Thursday, federal prosecutors in Nevada asked the court to detain Eratay pending trial but the defense then asked for a postponement of the detention hearing which was granted.
“Defendant is remanded to custody pending Detention Hearing,” reads the minutes of Eratay’s hearing according to documents obtained by the Caledonian-Record.
Eratay’s detention hearing is now scheduled for Tuesday, May 31, at 2 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.
Two other suspects have also been arrested in the case including the alleged kidnapper, Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Colorado.
According to court documents, the FBI says Jerry Banks posed as a federal agent to kidnap Davis from his home at 884 Hawkins Road in Danville on Jan. 6, 2018. Davis was found the next day hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet.
Banks has been accused by the government of kidnapping Davis from his home and then killing him.
Also charged in connection with the case was Aron Lee Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, Nev., who has also been indicted on a felony kidnapping charge in connection with the murder of Davis. Ethridge is alleged to have communicated with Banks before and after the kidnapping and murder.
Davis had lived in the Danville farmhouse with his wife and six children for about two years after relocating from the state of New Jersey.
