In this file photo from Jan. 8, 2018, a Vermont State Trooper speaks to a homeowner near an area on Peacham Road in Barnet where the body of Gregory Davis found. Authorities have charged a man in connection with Davis's death. (Photo by Dana Gray)
One of the four suspects charged in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Danville resident Greg Davis has made a deal with the government.
Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, of Henderson, Nev., was indicted by a grand jury in April on a federal kidnapping charge for allegedly conspiring to kill Davis, 49, in January of 2018.
On July 8, a notice of plea agreement between Ethridge and the government was posted in U.S. District Court in Burlington with a change-of-plea hearing scheduled for Friday, July 22, at 10 a.m. before Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford.
U.S. District Court
No other details of the plea agreement are publicly available at this time.
Ethridge has pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping charge and faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison.
According to court documents, Ethridge is accused of communicating with alleged Colorado hit-man Jerry Banks, 34, before and after the kidnapping and murder of Davis. The FBI says Banks posed as a fake U.S. Marshal to kidnap Davis from his Hawkins Road home on Jan. 6, 2018.
Davis was found the next day hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds in a pull-off near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet.
“On January 7, 2018, Banks called Ethridge to inform him that Davis had been successfully kidnapped and murdered,” reads the indictment against Ethridge.
Banks was arrested at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming earlier this year and remains in federal detention.
The government alleges that the killing of Davis was ordered by Los Angeles resident Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, who is also being held in federal detention in California on a federal murder and racketeering charge.
According to court documents, Greg Davis had previously partnered with Gumrukcu in an oil business deal but had come to believe that Gumrukcu was committing fraud and had threatened to report his concerns to the FBI.
Federal authorities believe that Gumrukcu conspired with others to have Davis killed because he feared that if Davis reported him to the FBI, it would jeopardize another deal Gumrukcu was working on at the time that authorities say eventually earned Gumrucku $100 million dollars worth of stock in a bio-tech company.
Nevada resident Berk Eratay, 35, has also been charged in connection with the murder of Davis and remains in federal detention.
