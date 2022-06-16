Danville Murder-For-Hire Suspect Ordered ‘Permanently Detained’ In California Court

The Turkish man accused of having a Danville resident killed by a paid assassin four-year-ago was ordered held behind bars during his detention hearing on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, Calif.
Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, is facing a federal racketeering and murder charge for allegedly masterminding the kidnapping and murder of Hawkins Road resident Greg Davis, 49, in January of 2018.
“The Court orders the defendant permanently detained,” reads the minutes of Wednesday’s hearing before Magistrate Judge Maria A. Audero.
Court documents also list several factors the court was concerned about regarding a possible risk of non-appearance by Gumrukcu if he was released.
U.S. District Court
The factors include the possibility of the death penalty being imposed, Gumrukcu’s access to substantial assets, his ties outside of the United States, the strength of the government’s case and a “documented history of fraud.”
The court was also concerned about the possible safety risk to witnesses and co-defendants.
The government has previously argued that Gumrukcu should not be released because they consider him a risk of flight and a risk to public safety.
Gumrukcu’s LA defense attorney then countered that argument by stating that his client has strong ties to the Los Angeles area, has developed an “exemplary reputation” and was willing to post $6 million dollars in bail.
But on the day of Gumrukcu’s detention hearing, his enormous bail proposal was suddenly reduced by millions.
Bail Drop
According to court documents, Gumrukcu had a friend named Paul Dougherty who was willing to offer his house as collateral to support Gumrukcu’s bail proposal. Court records show that Dougherty’s home is worth $5.9 million dollars with a $3.1 million dollar mortgage leaving $2.8 million dollars in equity that could be applied as bail collateral.
The plan was to use both Gumrukcu’s home and Dougherty’s home as well as some cash to reach the $6 million dollar level.
However, Dougherty’s personal attorney filed a response in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to “correct erroneous presentations” allegedly made by Gumrukcu.
“Defendant (Gumrukcu) has unfortunately declined to correct the errors in the record when requested to do so by Mr. Dougherty,” wrote LA attorney Adam H. Braun in his filing. “In truth, Paul Dougherty was not willing to act as a surety or post his home to secure defendant’s release as claimed in the Defendant’s Motion for Bond Pending Trial.”
“Dougherty, after learning of the full scope of the allegations and charges against Defendant, realized there were a number of potentially significant circumstances of which he had not been previously aware,” wrote Attorney Braun.
Enochian Motive
Gumrukcu has been accused along with three other men in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Davis. Davis was found hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds near 1648 Peacham Road in Barnet.
Federal prosecutors allege in court documents that in 2017, Davis was threatening Gumrukcu and his brother, Murat Gumrukcu, about going to the FBI with evidence that the Gumrukcus were defrauding him in a multi-million-dollar oil deal.
Also in 2017, Serhat Gumrukcu was in the midst of putting together a different deal through which he obtained a significant ownership stake in a biotech company called Enochian Bioscience.
“During 2017, fraud complaints by Davis would have at least complicated the Enochian transaction, and likely would have scuttled the Enochian deal altogether,” wrote prosecutors in a court filing. “Gumrukcu therefore had a strong motive to prevent Davis from reporting yet another fraud. At present, Serhat Gumrukcu appears to own over $100 million worth of Enochian stock.”
Investigators say that in May of 2022, about a week before his arrest, Gumrukcu generated $2 million in cash from an Enochian stock sale.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.