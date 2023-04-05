The trial against three men charged with the Danville murder-for-hire case won’t happen until sometime in 2024.
The FBI alleges in court documents that Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 40, and Berk Eratay, 36, paid Jerry Banks, 34, to travel to Vermont and kill Danville resident Greg Davis, 49.
U.S. District Court
During a status conference in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford proposed holding the federal trial in mid-January of 2024.
The government said it could be ready by then, but the defense attorneys said they needed more time to examine and process all the evidence against the three suspects.
“The government can work to be ready by January,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf. “I’m not sure the defense would be ready by January.”
There are also concerns about how long motions to the court will take to get resolved.
Judge Crawford said he appreciated the input from the defense attorneys and that the exact trial date would be set at the next status conference in about 60 days.
“We’ll set a trial date at the next conference,” said Judge Crawford. “By then, the government will have turned over most of the discovery…It has to happen in 2024. I just can’t keep people locked-up indefinitely.”
Authorities say Davis was kidnapped from his Danville home and killed because Gumrukcu was concerned about Davis’s fraud allegations which would ruin Gumrukcu’s formation of a new company called “Enochian Biosciences.”
Authorities say the Enochian deal eventually earned Gumrukcu $100 million dollars in stock.
Davis was found hand-cuffed and dead from multiple gunshot wounds on the side of the road in Barnet in January of 2018.
The fourth suspect in the case, Aron Lee Ethridge, 42, has already reached a plea agreement with the government but has not been sentenced yet.
