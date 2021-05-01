Danville School music teacher, Emily Wiggett has joined the Vermont National Guard as a flute player in the 40th Army Band — an endeavor that will involve her participation in 10 weeks of basic training this summer.
Wiggett, who grew up in Barton and is in her seventh year of teaching at Danville, said she is working really hard to prepare. The training will include marksmanship, throwing live hand grenades, land navigation and “confidence exercises” also known as obstacle courses that, at first look, Wiggett says don’t look survivable.
“I’m definitely more nervous than excited…” said Wiggett. “I’m certainly not going in with better physical training than the average 18-year-old, so I feel like that will be the limiting factor in all of this.”
Wiggett has had the idea of joining the 40th Army Band in the back of her head for several years.
“But it’s been really easy to say, ‘well, now is not a good time,’” she said. “There’s just too many good excuses.
In addition to her full-time job at Danville School and being an organist, Wiggett has spent the past three summers completing a master’s degree.
“But this fall with COVID going on, I really felt that life was kind of lacking,” she said. “I’m sure a lot of other people did too … although, probably, the same people probably didn’t sign up for the national guard.”
“I definitely wanted something that would be personally, musically and professionally fulfilling,” she said. “And I felt that being in the band and being part of the guard could do that for me.”
“Vermont’s Own” 40th Army Band
The band’s primary mission is to provide musical support for military events, veterans affairs and the community, according to band commander, Matthew Tatro. They do an average of 30-50 performances of some sort throughout a non-COVID year.
The band consists of a concert band, marching band, and five smaller ensembles led by band members including a woodwind quintet, jazz combo, funk stage band (which includes a full light show) and an acoustic trio.
Wiggett’s first exposure to the 40th Army Band was in high school at Lake Region Union.
“When you attend Vermont’s All-State Music Festival, the National Guard sends in one of their fun music groups … I think it’s the jazzy funk ensemble,” she recalled. “You see these people come out in uniform, playing … they’re amazing.”
Currently, the band has 28 members but is authorized for up to 37.
“The unique thing about the band is that a majority of our members stay until they have to leave, which is at age 60,” said Tatro, who has been a part of the band for the past 28 years. “There are other units where people will stay in for like six or eight years or so … in our unit, people usually stay at least 20 years if not more.”
Tatro said that he thinks creating music together gives anyone coming into the band a sense of belonging and ownership.
“The other part, for us, is that the unit really is there to support each other through whatever is happening through the unit member’s lives,” he added. “That does create a tighter-knit community.”
In addition to musical practice and performance, band members also can be called to work on emergency response as part of the guard: for natural disaster assistance or to help set up a vaccination site or COVID testing site.
According to Tatro, currently, a third of the band is on active duty orders supporting vaccination sites.
However, as the weather warms to allow for outdoor practice and more communities are looking for musical support, Tatro said the 40th Army Band’s musical schedule will be ramping up.
Wiggett’s Journey To The Guard
Last fall, Wiggett reached out to Tatro with some questions about the band. He asked her if it was for a student.
“And I said, ‘Nope! It’s for me … don’t laugh.”
Wiggett was invited to an open rehearsal in October where she was able to play with some of the groups. She loved it.
Since COVID cases were starting to ramp up, Wiggett decided to ask for her audition to held that very day.
She heard immediately of her acceptance.
“And, oh my gosh, I was mortified,” said Wiggett. “The commander walked me in and introduced me to the entire full band and announced my score to everyone. People cheered, they were like ‘oh my gosh, that’s such a good score, he’s a really tough grader’ which is really nice. They’re definitely a family there.”
Wiggett wasn’t able to actually enlist until February, as there were limited openings in the army’s music school due to COVID-19.
While Wiggett auditioned on flute, she expects to play a song or two on tenor saxophone when needed.
Wiggett says she started out in music like any other kid: in the fourth-grade band.
“Every year I tried out a new instrument and would add them to my collection, but I took piano and flute the most seriously,” she said.
Around eighth grade, she auditioned for and was accepted into the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association.
“It was kind of this whole new world that I didn’t really know existed,” she said. “That was really motivating for me — to be the best I could be and, sometimes, to try and be better than the other students in the group … I definitely had that competitive edge.”
By the time she was a junior in high school, Wiggett said she knew she needed to be a musician.
“From there, it’s history,” she said.
Wiggett got her bachelor’s degree from the Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam. She also recently completed a master’s in Music Education at the Hartt School in Hartford, Conn.
In addition to attending basic training in Oklahoma this summer, Wiggett will go through musical training at the army’s school of music in Virginia next summer. However, she hopes to start playing with the band as soon as basic training is over.
“I think she’s going to be an outstanding addition to the unit,” said Tatro on Wednesday. “She has a vast musical background and knowledge and I think her ideas and skills are really going to help the unit to progress.”
Tatro, who is a music educator himself, added that he thinks Wiggett’s day job will benefit not only the guard but also her music students and others around the state.
Students React To The News
Wiggett said that she told her students what had happened the day after her audition, back in October.
“Many of them had the most shocked expression on their faces, they could not believe it … which, I still kind of can’t believe I did that,” she said.
Many students were worried Wiggett’s acceptance meant she would be leaving them. Thankfully, it does not.
Wiggett said her students are supportive, though they did have a lot of questions.
“Emily is a phenomenal teacher, and constantly inspires skill and professionalism in her students,” said David Schilling, principal of Danville Middle and High School, in an email. “I’m thrilled to see her integrating her passion with service to our country … she’s off on a great adventure!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.