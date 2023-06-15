Danville Needs To “Cure” School Budget Vote
Danville School

Danville Voters will be called upon to “cure” their school budget vote due to an error in the official warning that misstated the spending request by nearly $1 million.

Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker alerted the community and shared a letter with the newspaper explaining the error on Thursday. Tucker and the board had discussed the issue at a special school board meeting Wednesday evening.

