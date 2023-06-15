Danville Needs To “Cure” School Budget Vote

Danville Voters will be called upon to “cure” their school budget vote due to an error in the official warning that misstated the spending request by nearly $1 million.
Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker alerted the community and shared a letter with the newspaper explaining the error on Thursday. Tucker and the board had discussed the issue at a special school board meeting Wednesday evening.
The school board had approved a budget request of $7,609,397 at its Jan. 10 meeting; however, the official warning and ballot stated the budget request was for $6,636,784, a difference of $972,613, explained Tucker.
“This ‘clerical’ mistake in the drafting of the school budget article is my responsibility as CCSU Superintendent, and I have accepted responsibility with the school board. We are now starting the process to cure this error,” wrote Tucker.
While the warning and ballot were incorrect, the budget request was correctly presented in multiple other ways, including the budget section of the Town Report, the board chair’s letter to the community, and the property tax estimates. The correct budget number was also discussed and cited by the school board during the town’s informational meetings before the Australian balloting on March 7.
In a separate memo that Tucker sent to the board last week alerting them to the issue, he explained that the errant budget number was from a previous warning that he had used as a template. The issue came to light because a bank employee processing the school district’s tax anticipation note noticed the discrepancy between the school’s application for a $7.6 million TAN and the official Town Meeting warning with the $6.6 million request.
The cure will come in the form of a special election which the board hopes will be held before the next school year. Tucker and the board still need to work out the details, but they will need to work in conjunction with the town clerk to warn the vote, hold an informational meeting and conduct the Australian ballot asking voters to give the board the authority to expend the additional amount.
In his letter, Tucker noted “approval of this additional spending will not increase the local education tax rate.” Tucker said the correct budget number had been provided to Agency of Education officials during the budget process, and the district’s intended budget has been accounted for in the Education Fund and in the property tax calculations.
“There is no excuse for my having made this mistake,” said Tucker. “That said, I am counting on the taxpayers in Danville to see past this mistake and authorize the additional spending that will be asked for in the article to be voted on later this summer. Doing otherwise will hurt Danville School students.”
During their special meeting on Wednesday, the school board aired frustrations with Tucker.
We are here to talk about how that happened, why that happened and what we have to do about it and what position this puts us in the community,” said School Board Chair Clayton Cargill at the outset.
Cargill acknowledged that the board bore some responsibility because they signed the incorrect warning. “We count on you to put correct documents in front of us,” Cargill added.
The board was also concerned with the timing of Tucker alerting them, as he was aware of the issue prior to the board’s last regular meeting. Tucker explained that his professional practice is to research possible solutions to problems so when he brings it up to the board he has advice and/or options to present them and at the time of the last meeting he was still waiting for information from the district’s attorney about next steps.
“Some will no doubt be angry with me, and some may think the Board is trying to pull a fast one on the community. As to the first, I accept whatever criticism anyone wants to send my way. As to the latter, the request by the Board to fix this error is simply that – a correction. We need to gain the additional spending authority to operate the school next year. There is simply no way for the Board to make up for this error by cutting spending in the upcoming year,” wrote Tucker in his letter.
The budget with the incorrect request passed at Town Meeting by a vote of168 yes to 74 no.
