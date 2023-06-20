Danville Officials Set Vote To Fix School Budget Request

Danville School officials met Monday to approve details for a vote next month to fix the school budget that was incorrectly stated on the Town Meeting ballot.
The Danville School Board was joined by Caledonia Central Superintendent Mark Tucker and Danville Town Clerk Wendy Somers at a special meeting held Monday evening.
The school board approved a warning to hold the vote on Wednesday, July 19, at the Town Hall from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
The Australian ballot measure has one article intended to “cure” the school budget vote that approved the wrong amount. The warning states:
“Shall the voters of the Danville Town School District approve the school board to expend an additional $972,613 towards the FY’24 budget in addition to the $6,636784 previously approved on March 7, 2023? The total budget for FY’24 would be $7,609,397, which was the correct amount approved by the school board on January 10, 2023, but was misstated on the March 7, 2023, warning and ballot. If approved, the additional amount will not change the tax rate reported prior to the vote on March 7.”
The incorrect warning and ballot were a clerical mistake that was recently noticed by a bank employee working on the school district’s application for a tax anticipation note. While the warning and ballot were wrong, all other references to the budget request reflected the intended amount, including in the school budget section of the town report, School Board Chair Clayton Cargill’s letter to voters, and in the estimates of property tax impact.
During the brief meeting, the school board members double-checked the math to make sure the additional request would add up to the needed budget amount, which the school board had previously determined was the necessary budget request.
Board member David Towle asked why the vote wouldn’t be on a Tuesday, matching the practice with voting on Town Meeting, but the earliest dates that Somers could conduct the vote were either Wednesday, July 19, or Thursday, July 20, based on her schedule and the state’s rules governing vote warnings.
“It’s going to be great. I hear more people vote on Wednesdays,” joked board member Tim Sanborn.
Following preparation of the warning Tucker was to ensure the announcement was posted in the community’s typical locations of the Town Hall, the post office, the school and at Marty’s 1st Stop.
School Board Chair Clayton Cargill said the board intends to hold an information meeting prior to the vote so community members can ask questions about the additional vote. He indicated the school board has a regular meeting on Tuesday, June 27, during which they will discuss the time and location of the information meeting.
Tucker previously said the if the revote was to fail it would hurt Danville School students because there is no way for the board to cut spending to match the amount approved in March. The original budget vote at Town Meeting passed by a vote of 168 yes to 74 no.
School board members will next meet in their capacity on the school building committee Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. in the middle school math room and online, to discuss recently approved improvement projects for the school’s lighting and library as well as the need to revamp the building’s air handlers and a possible summer break for the group.
At the School Board’s next official meeting at 6 p.m. on June 27 in the school libary the agenda includes further discussion on a possible HVAC proposal, discussion of the school’s Held Fund Accounts, and discussion of “Departure of Dave Schilling,” the school’s Danville Works director who previously served as secondary principal on a permanent as well as interim basis for the second half of the school year.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.