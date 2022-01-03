David Schilling, Principal of Danville Middle and High School, has proposed an enhanced focus on experiential learning for the PreK-12 school — and a change in school leadership that would involve himself getting a significant pay cut.
Schilling’s proposal — a new, grant-funded Director of Career, Technical and Experiential Learning — will be discussed and possibly taken action upon at tonight’s school board meeting, to be held both in-person at the Danville School Library and on Zoom, at 6 p.m.
“I got into education because I believed that I could make a difference,” wrote Schilling in an email to the school’s middle and high school staff on Dec. 16. “Specifically, through increasing hands-on opportunities and experiential learning.”
“I was a high school student who ‘hated’ school, for the most part,” wrote the principal. “But [I] was intelligent (and timid) enough to play the game, and played it well enough to fly under the radar. This was compounded by parents who never went to college and did what any caring parent in 1996 would do … insisted that they wanted better for me, and that I’d get good traditional grades and go to college or else. And so, I did.”
Schilling explained that what kept his head above water during his formal schooling “was a series of experiential learning opportunities” ranging from policy debate classes to a high-ropes program and technical theater in high school and outdoor leadership and outdoor education in college.
“I think many of us have seen a growing number of kids who find success in different learning environments,” Schilling wrote to the staff. “Part of inclusive education is continuing to reflect on how to better support an ever-diversifying population of learners.”
Schilling added that he believed part of addressing “increasingly-challenging behaviors” is by addressing their causes, with “engagement and empowerment being one of the biggest behavior-improvement strategies.”
Schilling first proposed the creation of a Director of Career, Technical and Experiential Learning to the Danville School board at their special meeting on Dec. 9, 2021.
He explained to the board that the experiential and hands-on modes of learning are partially available in some current Danville School programs and classrooms, but the majority of students are taught via “traditional” modes of learning that do not work for a significant number.
The proposed position — to be paid for with federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds — is recommended for two years with an evaluation of program viability and job performance at the end of those two years.
Schilling also told the board on Dec. 9 that the position fit his skill-set and he wanted to “step aside” as principal to fill the Director of Career, Technical and Experiential Learning position himself; a new secondary principal would be hired to oversee the school along with Sarah Welch, current Elementary School Principal.
Before he began at Danville School in 2018, Schilling served as the principal of Cabot School for three years. Before that, he spent five years as a program instructor for both Cabot School and the Central Vermont Career Center, creating, “from the ground up, a project-based learning program integrating career and technical education with academic learning.”
According to Schilling’s resume, he has also worked as an educator and instructor with the Appalachian Mountain Club and the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps and a river guide for students, families and adults in both New Hampshire in Utah, among other experiences. Schilling holds a Master’s of Education from the Upper Valley Educator’s Institute and a B.A. from Hampshire College in environmental education and natural history.
“We are surrounded each day by students who need a different path through school, and we all know these paths are increasingly hard to come by in the Northeast Kingdom,” Schilling wrote to Danville School staff. “I believe strongly that this proposal is a value-added concept for Danville, and will continue to grow our already-strong appeal to tuition students.”
“Personally, I’m confident enough that I’m willing to stake a significant pay cut, and a lack of job security […] on the idea that this is the right move for [Danville School],” wrote Schilling. “Sarah [Welch, Elementary Principal], Mark [Tucker, Superintendent], and I have talked at length about how to support a transition in a way that minimizes impact to our leadership structure, similar to our transition to a co-principal model.”
Welch and Schilling transitioned to a co-principal model in 2020, the Caledonian previously reported.
The proposal for the Director of Career, Technical and Experiential Learning position is available on the Danville school board’s website, which can be found at sites.google.com/a/danvillek12vt.us/danville-school-board/home. The proposal notes that some students have become “increasingly disengaged with traditional learning, with these habits reinforced by their remote time.”
“Outside of school, employers are struggling to fill jobs, specifically in technical, creative and trades fields,” the proposal continues. “For Danville School to continue to meet the post-pandemic needs of a diverse group of learners, and continue to successfully serve as an attractive high school for students in our town and region, we need to significantly invest in our hands-on, experiential learning programs, providing a relevant pathway to post-secondary education and employment.”
“These programs have existed at Danville historically, but not with the depth and sustainability necessary to serve students in our changing world,” the proposal reads. “There is more we can and should do.”
At the Dec. 9 school board meeting, Elementary Principal Welch and Danville Kindergarten teacher Bobbie Copen expressed their strong, staunch support of Schilling’s proposal. Several community members also spoke in support of Schilling’s proposal during public comment.
However, some school board members expressed hesitation on the proposal and a desire for more evidence of the need for experiential education.
In his mid-December email to staff, Schilling wrote that he certainly welcomed their feedback on his proposal.
“I’m tremendously excited about the prospect, but also open to suggestion,” Schilling wrote. “One board member indicated […] that he worries people who have concerns [about the position] might not express them for fear of retribution from their (current) supervisor. I really believe that we’ve all built enough relational trust that we don’t operate that way, but if you do feel that to be the case, I really encourage you to provide feedback directly to [Superintendent] Mark [Tucker], so he can address it.”
Schilling said Monday evening that no one had written to him or Tucker yet with a concern. Tonight’s school board meeting also includes on its agenda a discussion and possible action on the FY23 (July 2022-June 2023) budget and facility update.
