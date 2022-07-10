Danville Readies For Recycling Center Move

Danville will soon realize its long-sought plan to relocate its recycling center.
This weekend marked the last time Danville residents will utilize the town’s historic train station for its weekly recycling hours. Starting next Saturday, July 16, the recycling center will open in its new location just down the road at the Danville town garage.
This effort has been in the works for a while due to space limitations at the train station and the town’s desire to revitalize the station and take advantage of its location near the heart of the village and along the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail for economic development, tourism and other potential purposes.
At town meeting in 2021, Danville voters authorized the expenditure of up to $100,000 in building reserve funds to build a new location near the town garage. Danville also was the recipient of grant support for the new recycling center, inlcuding a $39,372 Materials Management Grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.
At Thursday night’s meeting of the select board, recycling center attendant Clayton Cargill announced the intended move would happen after this weekend and the first use of the new facility would be July 16. Cargill also indicated the town’s hazardous waste day would be at the new location on July 23.
“This is exciting,” said select board chair Eric Bach, who indicated town officials would post the news across its various channels. Cargill suggested a sandwich board be placed at the train station next week and at the entrance to the town garage to remind people of the move.
Other Business
In other business, planning commission member Michael Hogue, who is also a member of the train station committee, notified the board of an ongoing effort to develop a complete inventory of community recreational and non-recreational assets and related parking. The project will help the town map and market the features it wishes to promote and get ahead of an expected and hoped-for influx of people looking to take advantage of the rail trail and other attractions in Danville.
As part of the project the town has been broken into sections and volunteers familiar with the different sections are sought to help in the inventory and mapping effort. Hogue said the effort would also help the town get ahead of limitations in parking, which have been a perennial issue in Danville.
The select board also indicated they would send a letter to the state traffic committee asking for a speed study on the stretch of Route 2 from West Shore Road along Joe’s Pond to the intersection with Route 15 in West Danville.
Resident Doug Martin attended the meeting to ask that a reduction in speed in that area be considered for safety concerns as well as the anticipation of future use by cyclists and pedestrians along the road’s edge. The Vermont Department of Transportation is in the midst of planning and designing an overhaul of the Route 2 / 15 intersection and adjoining areas.
“45 mph down that road is troublesome. It really feels fast, even to someone who is used to fast driving,” said Martin.
Martin also noted there was interest and hopes for the intersection of West Shore Road and Route 2 to be moved and redesigned to improve site lines and safety for people pulling out onto Route 2.
“We can advocate for that but it is a state road and we don’t have any control over that,” said Bach of the speed study.
“We’ve had people, based on reports coming from the sheriff, we’ve had people exceeding the speed limit by 20 miles per hour there,” said board member Ken Linsley. “We’ve asked for radar feedback signs, but the state doesn’t like them. … We have one coming into town but that was a 2-year battle to get that one.”
The board agreed to request a study of the state’s traffic committee. “It seems like we can make that step pretty easily, no guarantees what will happen,” said Bach.
