Danville officials and residents received a bit of good news in recent days as two town projects were awarded grants.
The result is an influx of nearly $80,000 to further the town’s plans for an improved recycling center at the town garage and help with projects at the Brainerd Memorial Library in North Danville.
Danville was awarded a $39,372 Materials Management Grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to help establish a new recycling center at the town garage.
Danville’s current recycling center, which is housed in the train station, is busting at the seams. During its four hours of operation on Saturday, the facility often fills to overflowing and is hampered by limited parking and access by stairs.
Current recycling attendant, Clayton Cargill says “This place is a flurry of activity on Saturday mornings. As the attendant, I’m part recycling instructor and part traffic director. Ultimately, I find myself very worried when we get busy about both traffic issues and the ability of our aging community members to safely navigate the lot and the difficult steps while carrying their recycling.”
Paul Tomasi, director of the Northeast Kingdom Waste Management District, the organization that collects the materials each week, has helped the Town manage its recycling waste and more recently household compost. Paul was “pleased to hear Danville received this assistance to help them move their recycling operations to a new location with more capacity.”
The new facility will be on ground level, sited at the Town Garage complex, with expanded parking and more space. Town Road Foreman Keith Gadapee, who is overseeing the project, said “that while the center will certainly increase the activity at the Town Garage on Saturday mornings, we plan to build the facility such that it won’t interfere with Town Garage operations and it will get the hustle and bustle of Saturday mornings off the Peacham Road.”
At this year’s Town Meeting Day, the town voted to expend funds to build a new Recycling Center at the Town Highway facility. The measure passed 461 to 243 and would use up to $100,000 in reserve building funds.
By moving the recycling center the town and a committee of stakeholders can hopefully advance plans to revitalize the station for new purposes. The town-owned facility was a focal point of the Danville Village to Village Project (V2V).
“This property is key to helping connect users of the LVRT with the businesses in Danville,” said Kate Whitehead, chair of the V2V project. “Moving the recycling center out of the Railroad Station opens up more possibilities with respect to our plans to better connect the trail and the village center.”
Moving the center opens possibilities for restoring and repurposing the historic Railroad station as well. The Danville Train Station Committee which was formed by a charter from the Danville Planning Commission has been meeting around this topic since January 2021. “As we work to determine how best to restore and repurpose this valuable town asset, having the recycling center moved out will help us better compete for funding moving forward,” said Michael Hogue, chair of the committee. “It’s one less thing our committee has to tackle.”
According to Josh Kelly, Materials Management section chief at the VTDEC, “The grant funding comes from the six-dollar-a-ton surcharge tax that is put on trash disposal in the state. DEC is pleased to help improve access to recycling and food scraps collection in Danville with this grant award.”
This is a one-time grant opportunity, there is currently no plan to offer this particular grant again. In previous years, this extra revenue was offered as grant programs for composting and household and hazardous waste.
“The timing turned out to be just right for Danville,” said Kellie Merrell, Danville Select Board member. “I’m looking forward to using the new facility, as my family currently recycles in St. Johnsbury.”
Merrell said the hope was to construct the new facility at the Town Garage by this October, but securing contractors has proven difficult and may delay the timetable. The VTDEC grant has a 2-year window for completion, but she hopes it won’t take nearly that long. Merrell said concerns about crowding and the use of the train station as a recycling center have been an ongoing issue since before she joined the board.
The train station committee is also in the process of researching and applying for grants while developing a restoration and future purpose plan.
On the heels of the announcement about the recycling center grant came news that the Brainerd Memorial Library would receive $40,000 from the Preservation Trust of Vermont.
The grant is to assist with roof replacement and window restoration and replacement, foundation work and other critical maintenance and accessibility items on the building that sits in the heart of North Danville.
North Danville Brainerd Memorial Library was constructed in 1937 to house both a school and library, and includes an indoor basketball court which is still used today. It is also the home of the North Danville Community Club, a satellite location for the Danville Historical Society and provides a community room. Youth baseball and the North Danville 4th of July Celebration are also held on the grounds. According to Preservation Trust of Vermont, the total project is $65,000.
