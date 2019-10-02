Danville Resident Accused Of Violating Conditions In Waterbury

Blaine Roy, 22, of Danville, is accused of violating conditions of release and an abuse prevention order.
According to a report, Roy was stopped by police following a complaint against Roy. Troopers arrested Roy roadside and transported him to the Middlesex barracks for processing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.