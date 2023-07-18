Danville Residents To Vote On School Budget Fix Today

Danville voters will head to the polls today to vote on fixing the school budget incorrectly stated on the Town Meeting warning and ballots in March.
Today’s vote is on a single article asking voters to approve the school board to expend an additional $972,613 toward the FY’24 budget. The vote will be held by Australian ballot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Danville Town Hall.
School officials say the fix is necessary to provide funds for the next school year. The school board had approved presenting voters with a budget request of $7,609,397 at Town Meeting, but the warning and ballot requested only $6,636,784, resulting in the $972,613 shortfall.
The incorrect warning and ballot were a clerical mistake noticed by a bank employee working on the school district’s application for a tax anticipation note. While the warning and ballot were wrong, all other references to the budget request reflected the intended amount, including in the school budget section of the town report and the estimates of property tax impact.
The vote was the remedy suggested by the school’s lawyer and the Secretary of State’s office.
As required with special elections, the school board scheduled an informational meeting for Tuesday night in the school library and via Zoom, but no members of the public appeared to attend to discuss the vote with School Board Chair Clayton Cargill, Board Members Tim Sanborn and Molly Gleason and school administrators who were there and the zoom meeting ended at about 6:15.
CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker stated in a letter to the community that should the vote to fix the budget fail, it would not mean the school will reduce spending by $972,613 next year, as much of the budget is tied up in approved staff contracts. Instead, the school would run a deficit that would need to be made up in a future budget. Approving the expenditure would also have no effect on the town’s Education Tax Rate beyond what voters were told to expect before the March 7 vote, explained Tucker.
The original budget vote at Town Meeting passed by a vote of 168 yes to 74 no.
