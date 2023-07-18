Danville Residents To Vote On School Budget Fix Today

Members of the Danville School Board at the informational meeting Tuesday evening.

Danville voters will head to the polls today to vote on fixing the school budget incorrectly stated on the Town Meeting warning and ballots in March.

Today’s vote is on a single article asking voters to approve the school board to expend an additional $972,613 toward the FY’24 budget. The vote will be held by Australian ballot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Danville Town Hall.

