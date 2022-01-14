No, not the Stannard Mountain Road that runs from Wheelock through Stannard into Greensboro. The Stannard Mountain Road that is no more is a no-outlet back road in North Danville.
The Danville select board last week voted unanimously to approve the name change after a petition of residents requested it.
Annabelle Hodges submitted a petition to the board on Dec. 16 requesting the change specifically due to the confusion over the similarly named road just a few miles north in the next town.
According to minutes from the December meeting, there are only 21 residents on Danville’s Stannard Mountain Road and 19 of them signed the petition agreeing to the name change. The board indicated in December they needed to review the process for renaming a road.
The process, which involves the State and Emergency-911, advanced at the meeting last week when the select board approved changing the name to Cary Pond Road, which has a connection to that corner of Danville as Cary Brook runs near the end of the road.
A small ceremony will be held when the new signage is erected, and letters will be sent to the residents notifying them of the name change.
The new Cary Pond Road is a lefthand turn as you are traveling north on McDowell Road. It is about 1 mile beyond the lefthand turn on to Coles Pond Road.
Danville Extends Mask Mandate
Last week the Danville Select Board also unanimously approved an extension of the town’s mask mandate that was set to expire today, January 15. Under the law granting select boards the approval to enact a mask mandate, the local board needs to renew the measure each month for it to continue.
The board heard from Amy Hornblas who said she felt wearing a mask could be dangerous, especially for people with COPD, states the meeting minutes. Several board members said after their early December vote to enact the indoor mask mandate they had heard from a couple of people opposed to the mandate but from several more people who favored the measure.
The mandate will now be in place until at least Feb. 14.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.